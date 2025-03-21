FS1 Host Says NY Giants Should Trade 3 1sts for 49ers QB Brock Purdy
Try not to laugh.
For all we know, Brock Purdy isn't even on the trade market. But on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garofolo reported that Brock Purdy wants to be paid nearly $60 million per season. Which means all of a sudden, trading Purdy might make more sense for the 49ers than extending Purdy.
That's why FS1 Host Craig Carton has proposed the following trade:
Interesting proposal, Craig. Let's break it down.
1. There is no way the Giants or any team would trade the 49ers three first-round picks for the opportunity to pay Purdy almost $60 million per season. That will not happen.
2. Maybe the Giants would trade the 49ers a second-round pick this year and a conditional second-round pick next year that could become a first-round pick if Purdy hits certain statistical benchmarks.
3. The 49ers probably are high on Rodgers' list of preferred destinations. He's from Northern California, he went to Cal and they have weapons. I wouldn't be surprised if he's waiting for Purdy to potentially get traded.
4. The 49ers absolutely should not sign Aaron Rodgers under any circumstances. He's toxic, he's old and he can't move. He would get injured behind the 49ers' cut-rate offensive line.
5. Instead of trading Purdy, the 49ers should keep him and make him play out his rookie deal. They also should make him compete for the starting job with Mac Jones.
May the best quarterback win.
More 49ers news
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel