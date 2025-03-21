All 49ers

FS1 Host Says NY Giants Should Trade 3 1sts for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Try not to laugh.

Grant Cohn

Sep 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) points towards a teammate after completing a pass against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) points towards a teammate after completing a pass against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Try not to laugh.

For all we know, Brock Purdy isn't even on the trade market. But on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garofolo reported that Brock Purdy wants to be paid nearly $60 million per season. Which means all of a sudden, trading Purdy might make more sense for the 49ers than extending Purdy.

That's why FS1 Host Craig Carton has proposed the following trade:

Interesting proposal, Craig. Let's break it down.

1. There is no way the Giants or any team would trade the 49ers three first-round picks for the opportunity to pay Purdy almost $60 million per season. That will not happen.

2. Maybe the Giants would trade the 49ers a second-round pick this year and a conditional second-round pick next year that could become a first-round pick if Purdy hits certain statistical benchmarks.

3. The 49ers probably are high on Rodgers' list of preferred destinations. He's from Northern California, he went to Cal and they have weapons. I wouldn't be surprised if he's waiting for Purdy to potentially get traded.

4. The 49ers absolutely should not sign Aaron Rodgers under any circumstances. He's toxic, he's old and he can't move. He would get injured behind the 49ers' cut-rate offensive line.

5. Instead of trading Purdy, the 49ers should keep him and make him play out his rookie deal. They also should make him compete for the starting job with Mac Jones.

May the best quarterback win.

More 49ers news

feed

Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News