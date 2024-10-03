All 49ers

George Kittle and Fred Warner Miss 49ers Practice For 2nd Day in a Row

I would be surprised if either player were to suit up this Sunday. The risk simply doesn't justify the reward this early in the season.

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC tight end George Kittle (85) and NFC linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers (54) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers might not have two of their best players this weekend when they face the Arizona Cardinals

Both George Kittle (ribs) and Fred Warner (ankle) skipped practice for the second consecutive day, which means their status for Sunday's game is very much in question. Both players suited up for practice and wore pads and a helmet, but neither one participated in individual drills with their position groups. Instead, they ran next to the field with the other injured players.

After a roughly half an hour of calisthenics, Warner walked off the field, through the weight room and out toward the locker room. Then when team drills began, Kittle walked off the field and sat down next to a trainer. That was the last portion of practice the media was permitted to watch. So it's possible Kittle and Warner joined their teammates on the field eventually, but highly unlikely. We'll find out more when the 49ers release their practice report for the day.

Neither Warner nor Kittle needs to practice to play in a game -- they're both All Pros. If they're healthy, they can play. But do the 49ers really need to rush those two back onto the field if they're not 100 percent healthy just to beat the 1-3 Arizona Cardinals? Can't the 49ers take care of business without these two banged-up veterans?

