PFF: 49ers TE George Kittle is the NFL's Best Tight End
This is well deserved.
For years, George Kittle has been the people's tight end. Now, he's unquestionably the best tight end in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.
"Kittle has been one of the best tight ends in the game for nearly a decade and was handsomely rewarded by the 49ers this offseason with a big contract extension," writes PFF's John Kosko. "The NFL's highest-graded tight end over the past two seasons (92.0), Kittle is the most complete player at his position in the NFL. He has earned an 84.7 PFF overall grade or better in seven straight seasons."
A big reason Kittle PFF ranked Kittle No. 1 is that Travis Kelce got old and fell off last season. For years, he was considered better than Kittle. But Kittle always was a better blocker than him. And Kelce had better receiving production primarily because he played with Patrick Mahomes and had Andy Reid. If Kittle had been on the Chiefs instead of Kelce, Kansas City's offense would have been even better.
Last season, Kittle was PFF's second-highest-graded tight end in terms of run blocking, plus he was the second-highest-graded player in the entire league in terms of receiving. Only Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had a higher receiving grade than Kittle.
That means Kittle might be the most complete and underpaid receiver in the league regardless of position. He's the definition of a matchup nightmare. No one can cover him one on one.
The only things that can hold him back are his quarterback and his play-caller.