The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Brock Purdy Out, CB Injured

What's wrong with Brock Purdy?

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) awaits his turn in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) awaits his turn in a passing drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just wrapped up Day 3 of training camp, and Brock Purdy wasn't there.

The team didn't give the writers any prior warning of his absence. We walked out to the field and quickly discovered the starting quarterback was missing. So, the public relations department informed us that he has a personal issue, and it's nothing to be alarmed about. Which almost certainly is the truth. It's just that the 49ers have downplayed countless injuries throughout the years. Still, it sounds like a family matter. Maybe he's about to become a dad. We'll find out Sunday when the 49ers practice next.

With that in mind, here are the players who stood out on Day 3.

THE GOOD

1. Cornerback Renardo Green

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.
Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Broke up three passes -- one short one intended for Jordan Watkins, and two long ones intended for Jauan Jennings. It's good to see Green assert himself like he did during his rookie season, because until today, he had been a passive observer on the field all offseason. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Green appeared to pull his left hamstring after breaking up the long, deep pass intended for Jennings. He hobbled off the field and did not return.

2. Strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) gets ready for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) gets ready for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Intercepted Mac Jones and returned the interception for a touchdown. This was the best play of practice. Brown hasn't made many plays since he intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of the Super Bowl a year and a half ago, so it's good to see him make one in practice. He was in zone coverage, he read the quarterback's eyes and undercut the pass.

3. Linebacker Jalen Graham

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jalen Graham (50) reacts after recording a sack against the New Orleans Saints in the third qu
Aug 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Jalen Graham (50) reacts after recording a sack against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Nearly intercepted a short pass intended for Jordan James in the flat, then intercepted a similar pass a few minutes later and returned the pick for a touchdown. I didn't even realize that Graham still was on the team. He looks reinvigorated.

4. Tight end Brayden Willis

San Francisco 49ers tight end Brayden Willis (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Brayden Willis (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Caught a team-high four passes during team drills. Willis is entering his third season on the team, and he's not the most physical blocker, but he's a talented receiver if he can get on the field. He has been the 49ers' second-best tight end in camp so far.

5. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (28) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dove to break up a short pass intended for Jordan Watkins who was running a curl route. Luter seems to perform well whenever he gets the opportunity to play. He should replace Renardo Green in the starting lineup if his hamstring keeps him out for the next few weeks.

6. Cornerback Jakob Robinson

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Broke up a pass from Tanner Mordecai that was intended for Jordan Watkins, who ran a deep out route on the left sideline. Robinson smothered him. He has a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster, considering how thin the cornerback position is.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Started at quarterback in place of Brock Purdy, completed 10 of 16 pass attempts and threw one interception. He also completed three checkdowns to Kyle Juszczyk. For the most part, he makes good decisions and gets rid of the ball quickly. On his interception, he simply didn't see the defender who picked him off -- he didn't try to force the pass. And he throws a nice deep ball. But he's slow and he's still learning the offense. He's a work in progress.

2. Running back Isaac Guerendo

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) takes a handoff from quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Fumbled his first carry of practice and the defense recovered the ball. Guerendo is a big-play threat, but he's also mistake-prone and injury-prone. I predict that rookie running back Jordan James will rush for more yards than Guerendo this season.

3. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) takes a break from drills during an OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) takes a break from drills during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Took issue with Jauan Jennings for blocking him too vigorously and tried to punch him. Thankfully, Lenoir didn't connect or injure his hand. It's amusing to watch Jennings get under the skin of cornerbacks, even ones on his own team.

4. Tight end Luke Farrell

NFL Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell
NFL Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Caught zero passes during team drills for the third day in a row. Through three practices, Farrell is the only tight end who hasn't caught a pass yet, and he's the second-highest-paid tight end on the team. Not sure why.

5. The two kickers

San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after missing a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardi
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (4) reacts after missing a field goal in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Greg Joseph missed two of four field goal attempts and Jake Moody missed one of four. Neither of these kickers is particularly good. The 49ers might need to sign a third.

THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS

1. Through three practices, Mac Jones has completed 29 of 40 pass attempts (72.5 percent) with one interception. He's having a good camp, even if today he was not so good.

2. After performing well in OTAs and minicamp, Jordan Watkins has cooled off in training camp and is struggling to get open and make catches.

3. Upton Stout gets more and more reps with the starters every day. He looks like he will be the primary nickelback as early as Week 1.

