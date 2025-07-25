The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Brock Purdy Out, CB Injured
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just wrapped up Day 3 of training camp, and Brock Purdy wasn't there.
The team didn't give the writers any prior warning of his absence. We walked out to the field and quickly discovered the starting quarterback was missing. So, the public relations department informed us that he has a personal issue, and it's nothing to be alarmed about. Which almost certainly is the truth. It's just that the 49ers have downplayed countless injuries throughout the years. Still, it sounds like a family matter. Maybe he's about to become a dad. We'll find out Sunday when the 49ers practice next.
With that in mind, here are the players who stood out on Day 3.
THE GOOD
1. Cornerback Renardo Green
Broke up three passes -- one short one intended for Jordan Watkins, and two long ones intended for Jauan Jennings. It's good to see Green assert himself like he did during his rookie season, because until today, he had been a passive observer on the field all offseason. Unfortunately for the 49ers, Green appeared to pull his left hamstring after breaking up the long, deep pass intended for Jennings. He hobbled off the field and did not return.
2. Strong safety Ji'Ayir Brown
Intercepted Mac Jones and returned the interception for a touchdown. This was the best play of practice. Brown hasn't made many plays since he intercepted Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter of the Super Bowl a year and a half ago, so it's good to see him make one in practice. He was in zone coverage, he read the quarterback's eyes and undercut the pass.
3. Linebacker Jalen Graham
Nearly intercepted a short pass intended for Jordan James in the flat, then intercepted a similar pass a few minutes later and returned the pick for a touchdown. I didn't even realize that Graham still was on the team. He looks reinvigorated.
4. Tight end Brayden Willis
Caught a team-high four passes during team drills. Willis is entering his third season on the team, and he's not the most physical blocker, but he's a talented receiver if he can get on the field. He has been the 49ers' second-best tight end in camp so far.
5. Cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.
Dove to break up a short pass intended for Jordan Watkins who was running a curl route. Luter seems to perform well whenever he gets the opportunity to play. He should replace Renardo Green in the starting lineup if his hamstring keeps him out for the next few weeks.
6. Cornerback Jakob Robinson
Broke up a pass from Tanner Mordecai that was intended for Jordan Watkins, who ran a deep out route on the left sideline. Robinson smothered him. He has a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster, considering how thin the cornerback position is.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Quarterback Mac Jones
Started at quarterback in place of Brock Purdy, completed 10 of 16 pass attempts and threw one interception. He also completed three checkdowns to Kyle Juszczyk. For the most part, he makes good decisions and gets rid of the ball quickly. On his interception, he simply didn't see the defender who picked him off -- he didn't try to force the pass. And he throws a nice deep ball. But he's slow and he's still learning the offense. He's a work in progress.
2. Running back Isaac Guerendo
Fumbled his first carry of practice and the defense recovered the ball. Guerendo is a big-play threat, but he's also mistake-prone and injury-prone. I predict that rookie running back Jordan James will rush for more yards than Guerendo this season.
3. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir
Took issue with Jauan Jennings for blocking him too vigorously and tried to punch him. Thankfully, Lenoir didn't connect or injure his hand. It's amusing to watch Jennings get under the skin of cornerbacks, even ones on his own team.
4. Tight end Luke Farrell
Caught zero passes during team drills for the third day in a row. Through three practices, Farrell is the only tight end who hasn't caught a pass yet, and he's the second-highest-paid tight end on the team. Not sure why.
5. The two kickers
Greg Joseph missed two of four field goal attempts and Jake Moody missed one of four. Neither of these kickers is particularly good. The 49ers might need to sign a third.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. Through three practices, Mac Jones has completed 29 of 40 pass attempts (72.5 percent) with one interception. He's having a good camp, even if today he was not so good.
2. After performing well in OTAs and minicamp, Jordan Watkins has cooled off in training camp and is struggling to get open and make catches.
3. Upton Stout gets more and more reps with the starters every day. He looks like he will be the primary nickelback as early as Week 1.