The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: First Look at Newest RB
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just had their 19th and final practice of training camp. Tomorrow, they will trim their roster down to 53 players.
Keep in mind, today's practice participants were mostly starters. Some backups rotated in with the first-stringers, but Mac Jones never took a rep during 11-on-11 drills despite warming up with the rest of the team.
THE GOOD
Brian Robinson Jr. | RB
Made his practice debut with the 49ers and looked incredibly healthy, which is something you can't say about most running backs on this team. Robinson's ability to play football and not get injured all the time makes him one of the 49ers' most important players, which means they probably won't play him until they run Christian McCaffrey into the ground like last year.
George Kittle | TE
Brock Purdy threw 15 passes during team drills and 7 of them went to Kittle. He clearly is the first, second and third option in this passing game. The fourth option is Christian McCaffrey. It's good to see the 49ers feature their Hall of Fame tight end the way they should for the first time since 2019.
Mykel Williams | DT
Returned to practice after missing all three preseason games with a hyperextended knee, and mostly lined up at defensive tackle, which is what he played in college. When the 49ers drafted Williams, they hoped that making him play defensive end in a Wide 9 front would unlock his pass-rush potential. So far, it hasn't. He seems much more effective playing in the interior.
Sam Okuayinonu | DE
Started at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa for most of the practice. Okuayinonu is intriguing because the 49ers can use him almost like a 3-4 outside linebacker, meaning he can set the edge against the run and drop into coverage as well, which allows Robert Saleh to scheme up four-man pressures that include players other than defensive linemen.
Ben Bartch | LG
Returned from an elbow injury that kept him out of the lineup for more than a week. For all we know, Bartch did not reaggravate this injury in today's practice. Let's see how many days in a row he can play football without getting nicked up and missing time.
Skyy Moore | WR
Caught a five-yard pass from Brock Purdy today. In your face, haters.
John Lynch | GM
Paced in circles while talking to someone on the phone for most of practice. I'm assuming he was talking to agents or general managers. Maybe he was trying to trade Jake Moody for Jakobi Meyers, who just requested a trade. It's worth a shot.
THE NOT SO GOOD
Isaac Guerendo | RB
Brian Robinson Jr. has been on the team for one day and Guerendo already is behind him on the depth chart. He didn't get any touches today during team drills. They don't even let him return kickoffs anymore. Stock down.
Upton Stout | NCB
Still hasn't returned from a calf injury that he suffered before the preseason, which is troubling. But today, he worked out vigorously on a side field and sprinted full speed over and over. Barring a setback, he looks like he'll be ready for Week 1, which would be great news.
Jordan James | RB
Still hasn't returned from a finger injury that has kept him off the field the past couple weeks. Unlike Stout, James did a lot of standing around during practice. I wonder if the 49ers plan to put him on I.R. so they can keep Jeff Wilson Jr.
Kalia Davis | DT
Missed practice with an undisclosed injury. He had a wrap on his leg, but he didn't seem to be in pain as he practiced his pass-rush moves on a side field.
Demarcus Robinson | WR
Also missed practice with an undisclosed injury. It's possible he had the day off after playing so much in the preseason finale, but he was nowhere to be found.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. Brock Purdy will rely heavily on Kittle and McCaffrey early this season until Brandon Aiyuk and/or Jauan Jennings return.
2. Speaking of Jennings, he also was nowhere to be seen at today's practice. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers put him on IR tomorrow with a calf injury or if they give him a raise. I'm guessing he won't get a raise.
3. Speaking of Aiyuk, he seems closer to returning than Jennings. Aiyuk is on the field every day running routes while Jennings either is rehabbing in private or pouting or both.