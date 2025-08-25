All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: First Look at Newest RB

Behold the newest running ba

Grant Cohn

Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) catches a ball during practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) catches a ball during practice on day one of training camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just had their 19th and final practice of training camp. Tomorrow, they will trim their roster down to 53 players.

Keep in mind, today's practice participants were mostly starters. Some backups rotated in with the first-stringers, but Mac Jones never took a rep during 11-on-11 drills despite warming up with the rest of the team.

THE GOOD

Brian Robinson Jr. | RB

NFL running back Brian Robinson Jr. blows the whistle to end a drill during the Brian Robinson Jr. Football Camp at Hillcrest
NFL running back Brian Robinson Jr. blows the whistle to end a drill during the Brian Robinson Jr. Football Camp at Hillcrest High School. Robinson, a Hillcrest and University of Alabama alum, is a running back for the Washington Commanders. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Made his practice debut with the 49ers and looked incredibly healthy, which is something you can't say about most running backs on this team. Robinson's ability to play football and not get injured all the time makes him one of the 49ers' most important players, which means they probably won't play him until they run Christian McCaffrey into the ground like last year.

George Kittle | TE

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) signs autographs for fans before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) signs autographs for fans before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy threw 15 passes during team drills and 7 of them went to Kittle. He clearly is the first, second and third option in this passing game. The fourth option is Christian McCaffrey. It's good to see the 49ers feature their Hall of Fame tight end the way they should for the first time since 2019.

Mykel Williams | DT

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Returned to practice after missing all three preseason games with a hyperextended knee, and mostly lined up at defensive tackle, which is what he played in college. When the 49ers drafted Williams, they hoped that making him play defensive end in a Wide 9 front would unlock his pass-rush potential. So far, it hasn't. He seems much more effective playing in the interior.

Sam Okuayinonu | DE

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) celebrates after a play against the New England Patriots during the
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) celebrates after a play against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Started at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa for most of the practice. Okuayinonu is intriguing because the 49ers can use him almost like a 3-4 outside linebacker, meaning he can set the edge against the run and drop into coverage as well, which allows Robert Saleh to scheme up four-man pressures that include players other than defensive linemen.

Ben Bartch | LG

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Ben Bartch (78) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Returned from an elbow injury that kept him out of the lineup for more than a week. For all we know, Bartch did not reaggravate this injury in today's practice. Let's see how many days in a row he can play football without getting nicked up and missing time.

Skyy Moore | WR

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (6) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. M
Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (6) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Caught a five-yard pass from Brock Purdy today. In your face, haters.

John Lynch | GM

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (right) talk before the ga
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (5) and San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (right) talk before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Paced in circles while talking to someone on the phone for most of practice. I'm assuming he was talking to agents or general managers. Maybe he was trying to trade Jake Moody for Jakobi Meyers, who just requested a trade. It's worth a shot.

THE NOT SO GOOD

Isaac Guerendo | RB

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadiu
San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Brian Robinson Jr. has been on the team for one day and Guerendo already is behind him on the depth chart. He didn't get any touches today during team drills. They don't even let him return kickoffs anymore. Stock down.

Upton Stout | NCB

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) runs a play during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) runs a play during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Still hasn't returned from a calf injury that he suffered before the preseason, which is troubling. But today, he worked out vigorously on a side field and sprinted full speed over and over. Barring a setback, he looks like he'll be ready for Week 1, which would be great news.

Jordan James | RB

San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (29) runs through an obstacle course during the second day of training camp. Ma
San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (29) runs through an obstacle course during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Still hasn't returned from a finger injury that has kept him off the field the past couple weeks. Unlike Stout, James did a lot of standing around during practice. I wonder if the 49ers plan to put him on I.R. so they can keep Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kalia Davis | DT

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) works on his pass rushing skills during the second day of training camp
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis (93) works on his pass rushing skills during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Missed practice with an undisclosed injury. He had a wrap on his leg, but he didn't seem to be in pain as he practiced his pass-rush moves on a side field.

Demarcus Robinson | WR

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) makes a reception in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Also missed practice with an undisclosed injury. It's possible he had the day off after playing so much in the preseason finale, but he was nowhere to be found.

THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS

1. Brock Purdy will rely heavily on Kittle and McCaffrey early this season until Brandon Aiyuk and/or Jauan Jennings return.

2. Speaking of Jennings, he also was nowhere to be seen at today's practice. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers put him on IR tomorrow with a calf injury or if they give him a raise. I'm guessing he won't get a raise.

3. Speaking of Aiyuk, he seems closer to returning than Jennings. Aiyuk is on the field every day running routes while Jennings either is rehabbing in private or pouting or both.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News