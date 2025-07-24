The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Good Day for Quarterbacks
SANTA CLARA -- After struggling on Day 1 of 49ers training camp, both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones bounced back with stellar performances on Day 2. In addition, a few rookies stood out in a positive way while the secondary struggled as a unit.
Here are the players who stood out on Day 2.
THE GOOD
1. Quarterback Brock Purdy
He was the best version of himself. Which means he didn't force any passes to covered receivers, he didn't throw any interceptions, he took what the defense gave him, he checked the ball down to his running backs, he beat blitzes with quick decisions, he found wide open receivers and he created big plays. In related news, both Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey participated in 11-on-11 team drills, so it's no surprise that Purdy played well. He's so much better and more confident when he has those two in the huddle. I would be as well.
2. Quarterback Mac Jones
He was just as accurate and efficient as Purdy today. Jones clearly is much slower of a runner than Purdy, but Jones makes up for his physical limitations by getting rid of the ball quickly. He often throws the ball before his intended receiver has made his break. And his deep ball is pretty. Today, he completed a 40-yard deep pass down the middle of the field to rookie undrafted free agent Isaiah Neyor. He also got to play with George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey at times -- it's clear the 49ers are trying to boost his confidence, and it seems to be working. If Purdy gets injured and Jones has to play, the 49ers should be able to win, particularly if they have Williams and McCaffrey.
3. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor
Leaped over safeties Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant to catch a deep pass from Mac Jones. Also made another catch later during team drills, so he's not a one-play wonder. I'm confident he will make the 53-man roster. He's too talented to waive.
4. Nickelback Upton Stout
Took reps with the starters at nickelback, particularly on third downs, and even blitzed once or twice. It seems like the 49ers are grooming to start Week 1. Of all the 49ers' rookie defenders, he and Mykel Williams are the most advanced.
5. Defensive end Mykel Williams
Faced Trent Williams multiple times during 11-on-11 team drills, And while Mykel Williams didn't beat him during any pass plays, Mykel set the edge extremely well and forced running backs either to cut back into the heart of the defense, or retreat and bounce outside. Trent could not move him. After practice, I asked Trent if Mykel reminds him of anyone he's faced, and he said a young DeForest Buckner if he could play on the edge. That's high praise.
6. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson
Caught a 25-yard pass from Brock Purdy on 3rd and long. Those two are quickly building a rapport while Ricky Pearsall recovers from a pulled hamstring. It's no guarantee that Pearsall will be better than Robinson this season. So far, Robinson is playing almost as well as Jauan Jennings.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. The entire secondary.
None of these guys broke up a pass today. Both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones shredded them to pieces. As long as quarterbacks avoid Deommodore Lenoir, completing passes against the 49ers defense is easy. Renardo Green hasn't broken up a pass yet this offseason, Tre Brown is a non-factor, Upton Stout is still learning, Ji'Ayir Brown is slow and Jason Pinnock is ordinary. They're going to struggle until Malik Mustapha returns unless they sign some veterans, such as Justin Simmons.
2. Running back Corey Kiner
He fumbled, which means Kyle Shanahan probably will put him in the doghouse for the next two years. He's trying to beat out Jordan James, who never fumbles. Advantage: James.
3. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai
He's a good athlete with a strong arm, but he's wildly inaccurate and he threw an interception directly to undrafted free agent linebacke Stone Blanton today. Mordecai isn't good enough to make the 53-man roster. He's a practice squad guy.
THREE MORE TAKEAWAYS
1. Christian McCaffrey hasn't had any setbacks with his Achilles tendonitis yet this offseason, which is good news.
2. Hall of Famer Bryant Young attended today's practice and watched from the sideline.
3. The 49ers practice again tomorrow before taking their first day off this Saturday.