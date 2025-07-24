All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Good Day for Quarterbacks

Both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones couldn't miss.

Grant Cohn

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (14) and Brock Purdy (13) throw during a passing drill on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai (14) and Brock Purdy (13) throw during a passing drill on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- After struggling on Day 1 of 49ers training camp, both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones bounced back with stellar performances on Day 2. In addition, a few rookies stood out in a positive way while the secondary struggled as a unit.

Here are the players who stood out on Day 2.

THE GOOD

1. Quarterback Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

He was the best version of himself. Which means he didn't force any passes to covered receivers, he didn't throw any interceptions, he took what the defense gave him, he checked the ball down to his running backs, he beat blitzes with quick decisions, he found wide open receivers and he created big plays. In related news, both Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey participated in 11-on-11 team drills, so it's no surprise that Purdy played well. He's so much better and more confident when he has those two in the huddle. I would be as well.

2. Quarterback Mac Jones

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during drills on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

He was just as accurate and efficient as Purdy today. Jones clearly is much slower of a runner than Purdy, but Jones makes up for his physical limitations by getting rid of the ball quickly. He often throws the ball before his intended receiver has made his break. And his deep ball is pretty. Today, he completed a 40-yard deep pass down the middle of the field to rookie undrafted free agent Isaiah Neyor. He also got to play with George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey at times -- it's clear the 49ers are trying to boost his confidence, and it seems to be working. If Purdy gets injured and Jones has to play, the 49ers should be able to win, particularly if they have Williams and McCaffrey.

3. Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor

Leaped over safeties Jason Pinnock and Richie Grant to catch a deep pass from Mac Jones. Also made another catch later during team drills, so he's not a one-play wonder. I'm confident he will make the 53-man roster. He's too talented to waive.

4. Nickelback Upton Stout

Took reps with the starters at nickelback, particularly on third downs, and even blitzed once or twice. It seems like the 49ers are grooming to start Week 1. Of all the 49ers' rookie defenders, he and Mykel Williams are the most advanced.

5. Defensive end Mykel Williams

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) works on a blocking drill during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Faced Trent Williams multiple times during 11-on-11 team drills, And while Mykel Williams didn't beat him during any pass plays, Mykel set the edge extremely well and forced running backs either to cut back into the heart of the defense, or retreat and bounce outside. Trent could not move him. After practice, I asked Trent if Mykel reminds him of anyone he's faced, and he said a young DeForest Buckner if he could play on the edge. That's high praise.

6. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) runs a pass route during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Caught a 25-yard pass from Brock Purdy on 3rd and long. Those two are quickly building a rapport while Ricky Pearsall recovers from a pulled hamstring. It's no guarantee that Pearsall will be better than Robinson this season. So far, Robinson is playing almost as well as Jauan Jennings.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. The entire secondary.

San Francisco 49ers defensive backs run drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility.
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive backs run drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

None of these guys broke up a pass today. Both Brock Purdy and Mac Jones shredded them to pieces. As long as quarterbacks avoid Deommodore Lenoir, completing passes against the 49ers defense is easy. Renardo Green hasn't broken up a pass yet this offseason, Tre Brown is a non-factor, Upton Stout is still learning, Ji'Ayir Brown is slow and Jason Pinnock is ordinary. They're going to struggle until Malik Mustapha returns unless they sign some veterans, such as Justin Simmons.

2. Running back Corey Kiner

He fumbled, which means Kyle Shanahan probably will put him in the doghouse for the next two years. He's trying to beat out Jordan James, who never fumbles. Advantage: James.

3. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai

He's a good athlete with a strong arm, but he's wildly inaccurate and he threw an interception directly to undrafted free agent linebacke Stone Blanton today. Mordecai isn't good enough to make the 53-man roster. He's a practice squad guy.

THREE MORE TAKEAWAYS

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

1. Christian McCaffrey hasn't had any setbacks with his Achilles tendonitis yet this offseason, which is good news.

2. Hall of Famer Bryant Young attended today's practice and watched from the sideline.

3. The 49ers practice again tomorrow before taking their first day off this Saturday.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News