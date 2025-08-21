The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Jake Moody Misses Again
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 18 of 49ers training camp.
Keep in mind, this was Skyy Moore's first day on the team. The 49ers traded for him yesterday, and he passed his physical this morning. It will be interesting to see if he'll be more successful on the 49ers than he was on the Chiefs, where he was an utter disappointment after getting picked in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
More on Moore in a minute.
THE GOOD
1. Linebacker Fred Warner
Got in a shouting match with center Jake Brendel after a play and spent the rest of the practice (10 minutes) on the sideline. Whatever Warner said to Brendel, Brendel deserved it.
2. Running back Christian McCaffrey
Touched the ball a team-high nine times and didn't get injured, which is impressive considering all the other players who have gone down recently. Give McCaffrey credit -- he's coming off a miserable, injury-filled season, he's 29, he practiced almost every day this offseason and he didn't get injured once. He may not be the Offensive Player of the Year this season, but he should be good.
3. Nickelback Chase Lucas
Broke up a Brock Purdy pass that was intended for Ricky Pearsall in the end zone. Lucas has gotten the best of this matchup all offseason. If Lucas doesn't make this team, I just might snap.
4. Running back Frank Gore
Was one of the only healthy running backs on the field today. Granted, Gore is 42, he's retired and he's part of the 49ers' front office. Still, he probably has more ability left in his body than the rest of the 49ers' backup running backs put together. Maybe the 49ers can convince him to come out of retirement.
5. Quarterback Brock Purdy
Completed 16 of 20 pass attempts with no interceptions. Purdy is so much better when Christian McCaffrey is on the field, because he doesn't try to do too much. If his intended receiver isn't open, Purdy is quick to check the ball down to McCaffrey. Call that Good Brock. But when any other running back is on the field, Purdy tends to hold the ball forever and force passes downfield. Call that Bad Brock.
6. Wide receiver Robbie Chosen
The best wide receiver on the field today simply because he caught both of his targets. Meanwhile, Ricky Pearsall caught three of six targets, and Demarcus Robinson caught zero of zero. There's a real possibility that Chosen not only will start Week, but also lead the team in catches and receiving yards. Which doesn't bode particularly well for their chances to beat the Seahawks.
7. Longsnapper Jon Weeks
Uncorked some of the best long snaps I've ever seen. The spin rate was incredible. The spiral was tight. What a player.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. Wide receiver Skyy Moore
Got traded to the 49ers yesterday. Showed up halfway through practice today. Spent most of the morning stretching and running on a side field. Took a few reps during 11-on-11s, and didn't catch a pass or get open, but he did run routes as fast as he could, which is commendable. I expect he'll run lots of routes on Saturday in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Chargers.
2. Kicker Jake Moody
Hooked a 47-yard field goal attempt wide left by a cool 10 feet, then pushed a 55-yard field goal attempt off the right upright. Both kicks had plenty of distance -- they just weren't accurate. If accuracy didn't matter, Moody would be the best kicker in the NFL. Unfortunately, the rules stipulate that one must kick the ball through the uprights, not near them.
3. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld
Got cut after just one practice. Which means the 49ers worked him out, thought they saw something they liked, signed him, watched him practice for an hour and a half, immediately changed their minds and cut him. Then, they re-signed Tanner Mordecai, whom they've cut multiple times. To be fair, Mordecai is better than Sudfeld, who threw an interception on his first pass attempt of team drills yesterday. The 49ers should have cut him right then.
4. Running back Isaac Guerendo
Fumbled not once, not twice, but three times. Which is hard to do in any setting, let alone a practice with no tackling. Guerendo has had a miserable offseason. He could be on the verge of the dreaded sophomore slump.
5. Left tackle Trent Williams
Went to the ground twice during 11-on-11 team drills and got up slowly and walked back to the huddle gingerly both times. The last thing the 49ers need is for Williams to suffer a serious injury in training camp. Without him, they're cooked.
6. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall
Threw up his hands in frustration when Brock Purdy didn't throw him the ball in the end zone on the final play of practice. That's the kind of stuff Brandon Aiyuk used to do when Jimmy Garoppolo was the quarterback, and it's always a bad look. Still, Aiyuk was elite and Garoppolo was not, so you could understand Aiyuk's frustration. Meanwhile, Pearsall hasn't done nearly enough in the NFL to sass Purdy like that. I wonder if Purdy even noticed or cared.
7. Wide receiver Terique Owens
Almost made a terrific catch against the first-string defense. Owens ran a post route, Purdy fired the ball to Owens before he even made his break, the pass split two defenders. Owens turned his head, found the ball, jumped for it, extended his arms, and dropped the pass. Add this to the long list of plays Owens almost made this offseason.
THE FINAL TAKEAWAYS
1. Ricky Pearsall will be a nice third option this season until Brandon Aiyuk returns, but the first two options have to be George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey. They're healthy and they're terrific.
2. Warner has barked in someone's face two days in a row. Which is interesting, because he's the soul and moral compass of the team. If he yells at you, you're the problem.
3. The 49ers will have their final preseason game of the year on Saturday, and Brock Purdy will not play in it. Get ready to watch 60 minutes of Carter Bradley and Tanner Mordecai.