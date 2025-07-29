All 49ers

The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Camp: Mykel Williams Injures Ankle

Williams had an ankle injury all of last year as well.

Grant Cohn

May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) works out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) works out during the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just finished Day 6 of training camp. Here's who stood out.

Keep in mind, several players did not participate in today's practice, players such as rookie first-round pick Mykel Williams, who injured his ankle on Monday, according to the team. Williams played through an ankle injury all of last season. It's unclear if he has injured the same ankle. More on him in a minute.

THE GOOD

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) rolls out to pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

1. Quarterback Brock Purdy

Put on a masterclass, with the exception of one throw, which I'll get to. Overall, he completed 9 of 12 pass attempts and threw a touchdown to Russell Gage in the back-left corner of the end zone. That was a beautiful throw, but not his best one of the day. That was a 50-yard bomb down the field to rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who beat Darrell Luter Jr. and Jason Pinnock. The pass had arc and trajectory and hit Watkins perfectly in stride. Purdy is such an underrated athlete. Unfortunately, he tends to make one bad decision per day. Today, he faked a handoff, rolled left, hesitated, rolled back to his right, hesitated again, held the ball for six seconds and then threw it back to his left and got intercepted by linebacker Luke Gifford, whom he never saw. Bad habit. Purdy is too good and makes too much money to make this mistake so often. In five practices, he has four interceptions and a completion percentage of 69.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

2. Quarterback Mac Jones

Quietly completed 11 of 13 pass attempts with zero interceptions. Now has completed 62 of 79 attempts (78 percent) with just one pick through six days. He doesn't have a bunch of flashy highlights, but that's because he understands his limitations and doesn't try to do too much. He seems to know exactly where to go with the ball on every play. Purdy certainly is a better quarterback than Jones, but he is $50 million per season better than him? I have my doubts.

Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Jaylon Allen (22) before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial
Sep 10, 2022; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive lineman Jaylon Allen (22) before the game against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

3. Defensive end Jaylon Allen

Recorded a sack and a tackle for loss during team drills mere hours after signing with the team. He plays with tons of energy, and he looks a bit like a young Bryce Huff. Excellent first day.

NFL San Francisco 49ers defensive Robert Beal Jr.
NFL San Francisco 49ers defensive Robert Beal Jr. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

4. Defensive end Robert Beal Jr.

Batted down one of Mac Jones' passes at the line of scrimmage. This is the first play I've ever seen him make. He's entering his third season in the league and he's a former fifth-round pick.

Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi wideout Jordan Watkins (WO43) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

5. Wide receiver Jordan Watkins

Played with the starters because Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings, Jacob Cowing and Brandon Aiyuk were out, and caught a 50-yard bomb from Brock Purdy. Watkins doesn't seem like a future No. 1 receiver, but he's a big-play complementary player who can do a little bit of everything. And he's durable, unlike the other wide receivers on the team.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Russell Gage (84) hauls in a pas during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance F
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Russell Gage (84) hauls in a pas during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

6. Wide receiver Russell Gage

He's 29 and he hasn't caught a pass in an NFL game since 2022, and yet he's having an excellent training camp. He's taking lots of reps with the starters out of sheer necessity and he's performing well. Today, he made a circus catch in the back of the end zone. He was the best receiver on the field.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) swats at a ball during a pass rushing drill on the second day.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle CJ West (99) swats at a ball during a pass rushing drill on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

7. Defensive tackle C.J. West

Continued to dominate during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills because he's strong, twitchy and he strings multiple moves together. If the bull rush doesn't work, he has a spin move. If he can't go through you, he goes around. Then in 11-on-11s, he got in a shoving match with one of the offensive linemen. He's certainly making his presence felt.

THE NOT SO GOOD

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) cools off during a water break from the teamís rookie minicamp.
May 9, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Mikel Williams (98) cools off during a water break from the teamís rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

1. Defensive end Mykel Williams

Didn't practice. The 49ers say he has an ankle injury and it's nothing serious, but they've undersold more injuries than I can count the past few years. All we know for sure is that Williams played though a high-ankle sprain all of last season, which is a big reason he didn't record many sacks. He even said that his ankle affected him at the Combine and his Pro Day a few months ago. The 49ers haven't said if his current ankle injury is related to his old one. Either way, he has ankle issues, and that's alarming. The 49ers can't help but draft injury-prone players in Round 1.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Alfred Collins (95) swats at a ball during a pass rushing drill on the second day.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Alfred Collins (95) swats at a ball during a pass rushing drill on the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

2. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins

He's not a pass rusher at this stage of his career because he has no pass rush moves. Actually, that's incorrect. He has one -- a bull rush. And it's not effective because his pads are so high. He doesn't get any leverage. No wonder he recorded just 7 sacks in five collegiate seasons. To be fair, the 49ers drafted him to stop the run, not rush the quarterback.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) stands on the field before the start of the game against the Chicago Be
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) stands on the field before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

3. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall

Did not practice. The 49ers said he had a rest day, but he didn't show up to watch his teammates. And yesterday, he either shut himself down or got shut down midway through practice. So this is a situation worth monitoring. He's trying to recover from a hamstring injury.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) takes a break from drills during an OTA at Levi's Stadium.
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) takes a break from drills during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

4. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

Did not practice. The 49ers didn't say why. Their secondary is absolutely awful without him.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium.
Jul 29, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

5. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Hasn't practiced since he injured his calf on Day 4 of camp. You have to wonder if his calf will be an ongoing issue, and if the achilles tendon is compromised as well.

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

6. Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott

Burst threw the offensive line during 11-on-11 team drills, slipped and fell facefirst into Brock Purdy's knees, Fortunately for the 49ers, Purdy fell down and didn't injure anything. Still, this play was scary.

San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs an obstacle course during the second day of training camp.
Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Corey Kiner (49) runs an obstacle course during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

7. Running back Corey Kiner

Caught a pass on the final play of practice, but fumbled the ball and the defense recovered. This was Kiner's second fumble in the past six days. Won't make the team like that.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

