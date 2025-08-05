Jauan Jennings' Absence from 49ers Camp might not be Health-Related
SANTA CLARA -- Last year, Brandon Aiyuk held out for a new contract during training camp. This year, another 49ers wide receiver quietly could be doing the same thing.
When Aiyuk held out, everyone knew it. He still showed up to the facility so he wouldn't get fined, but he said his neck and back hurt. When he eventually signed his extension, his neck and back pain magically went away. Funny how an infusion of cash can make bumps and bruises disappear.
This year, Jauan Jennings is sitting out with a calf injury. Before camp started, he also gave the 49ers an ultimatum: extend him or trade him. So far, the 49ers have done neither. And now, Jennings hasn't practiced since Day 4 of camp.
Is Jauan Jennings holding out?
Jennings first injured his calf during minicamp in June. He missed one practice. Then he showed up to training camp all smiles, even though he had demanded an extension or a trade. He even practiced the first three days.
But on Day 3 of camp, Jennings got into a mini fight with Deommodore Lenoir during 11-on-11 team drills. Jennings kept blocking Lenoir after the whistle and Lenoir threw a punch that didn't land. It's fair to say that Jennings was frustrated about something.
The next day, Jennings showed up to practice and had a long conversation with Brandon Aiyuk and Robert Saleh on the sideline during a special-teams period. Then, Jennings warmed up with the wide receivers during individual drills. Then he pulled himself off the field and hasn't practiced or spoken to the media since.
Kyle Shanahan said Jennings reaggravated his calf injury and gave no timetable for his return. On Monday, a reporter asked Shanahan if Jennings' absence is health-related or also business-related.
"You can ask him that," Shanahan said, clarifying nothing. "But he tells me it's his calf, and the calf shows. So, got to be delicate with those calves."
Shanahan's answer is clever because the media actually can't ask Jennings anything. That's because the locker room is closed and the team won't let injured players hold press conferences. So all we know is that Shanahan told the media that Jennings told him that his calf hurts.
Sounds like a hold out.
Keep in mind, Terry McLaurin is holding out in Washington, but the Commanders say he has an ankle injury and he's on their PUP List. So teams aren't always 100-percent transparent about holdouts when they happen.
I'm guessing the calf bothers him, but he probably would practice immediately if the 49ers were to give him the extension he wants.
And I don't think the 49ers will extend him, because they don't need to. Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins are playing too well, and Brandon Aiyuk is supposed to return from a knee injury by midseason.
It will be interesting to see if Jennings returns or if the 49ers trade him before the season starts. Stay tuned.