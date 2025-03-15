Grading the 49ers' Signing of Quarterback Mac Jones
The 49ers could have extended Brock Purdy's contract by now. Instead, they signed Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million deal.
In addition, Purdy's quarterback coach, Brian Griese, no longer is on the coaching staff. His replacement, Mick Lombardi, was on the Patriots coaching staff when Mac Jones was a rookie. Hmm.
The 49ers haven't said that Jones is here to compete with Purdy for the starting job. They haven't said anything about the signing yet, actually. But now they have leverage in their negotiations with Purdy.
If Purdy and his agent insist on getting more than $50 million per season, the 49ers can say no. And if Purdy holds out and doesn't go to OTAS, Jones can take all the reps with the starters and the 49ers can see if he's just as good as Purdy for a fraction of the price. There's your competition.
Jones was a first-round pick for a reason. He has a terrific arm. I'm guessing he would have put up big numbers and won lots of games if he had been the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023. Many quarterbacks would have been successful on that team.
At a minimum, Jones gives the 49ers a high-quality backup with starting experience. At most, he gives them a cheap starting quarterback if the negotiations with Purdy go sideways and the 49ers decide to trade him.
Which means Jones gives the 49ers options. And he plays the most important position on the team.
This is a great signing.
GRADE: A
