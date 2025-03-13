All 49ers

Mac Jones Agrees to a Two-Year Deal with the 49ers

This is a good move.

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is a good move.

The 49ers just signed Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million deal according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 49ers came close to taking Jones with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but at the last minute seemed to have a change of heart and took Trey Lance instead. In retrospect, Jones wasn't worth the No. 3 pick, either. But, now the 49ers get him for cheap.

Jones is a great fit in the 49ers' offensive scheme. He's not as mobile as Brock Purdy, but he's bigger than Purdy and he has a better arm than him. And he's willing to play on a cheap contract, as opposed to Purdy, who wants to become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL even though he's coming off a down year and has had just one great season.

Jones gives the 49ers leverage in their negotiations with Purdy. If he refuses to take less than $50 million per season and threatens to hold out of training camp, the 49ers can make Jones the starter. And he might flourish on the 49ers the way Sam Darnold flourished on the Vikings.

Remember, Jones had to play for an awful Patriots team and then a terrible Jaguars team. Purdy would have struggled on those teams, too.

If the 49ers were smart, they would make Purdy and Jones compete for the starting job in training camp. May the best man win.

Read more

feed

Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News