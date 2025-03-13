Mac Jones Agrees to a Two-Year Deal with the 49ers
This is a good move.
The 49ers just signed Mac Jones to a two-year, $7 million deal according to The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The 49ers came close to taking Jones with the third pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but at the last minute seemed to have a change of heart and took Trey Lance instead. In retrospect, Jones wasn't worth the No. 3 pick, either. But, now the 49ers get him for cheap.
Jones is a great fit in the 49ers' offensive scheme. He's not as mobile as Brock Purdy, but he's bigger than Purdy and he has a better arm than him. And he's willing to play on a cheap contract, as opposed to Purdy, who wants to become one of the highest-paid players in the NFL even though he's coming off a down year and has had just one great season.
Jones gives the 49ers leverage in their negotiations with Purdy. If he refuses to take less than $50 million per season and threatens to hold out of training camp, the 49ers can make Jones the starter. And he might flourish on the 49ers the way Sam Darnold flourished on the Vikings.
Remember, Jones had to play for an awful Patriots team and then a terrible Jaguars team. Purdy would have struggled on those teams, too.
If the 49ers were smart, they would make Purdy and Jones compete for the starting job in training camp. May the best man win.
Read more
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel