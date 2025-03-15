Grading the 49ers' Signing of Safety Jason Pinnock

All 49ers

Pinnock has a good chance to start at free safety next season next to Malik Mustapha.

Sep 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ronnie Bell (10) gestures after making a catch for a first down in front of New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The 49ers needed to sign a veteran safety.

They lost both Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson this offseason. So some people expected the 49ers to sign an expensive safety such as Jevon Holland or Justin Reid to a multi-year deal.

Instead, they signed former New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock to a one-year deal.

Pinnock hasn't had the success of Holland or Reid, which is why Pinnock is cheaper. Duh. But his deal comes with minimal risk and lots of upside.

Pinnock is an extremely athletic safety -- he played cornerback in college. In that sense, he's similar to former 49ers safety and current Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward. He has the body type and movement ability of a cornerback while tackling like a safety.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh coached Ward from 2017 to 2020. Then Saleh became the head coach of the Jets and drafted Pinnock in Round 5 of the 2021 NFL Draft. So he and Saleh know each other. And now they're reunited.

Pinnock has a good chance to start at free safety next season next to Malik Mustapha. Saleh clearly wants someone faster than Ji'Ayir Brown, who is more of a strong safety. Plus he struggled last season, so he'll need to work hard to impress the coaching staff.

Pinnock was the New York Giants' starting safety the past two seasons, so he has experience. Perhaps playing on the same defense as Fred Warner and Nick Bosa will bring out the best in him.

GRADE: A

