All 49ers

Grading the 49ers Tight Ends at the Bye Week

Someone on the offense had to step up once Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk went down, and so far no one has stepped up more than Kittle.

Grant Cohn

Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) questions the flag thrown after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) questions the flag thrown after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season. So far, we've graded the quarterback, the running backs and the wide receivers.

POSITION: Tight end

NAMES: George Kittle, Eric Saubert

GRADE: A-Plus

COMMENTS: The 49ers still haven't found a no. 2 tight end worth playing more than a handful of snaps per game. Eric Saubert currently is the no. 2 tight end and he's a fine run blocker, but he doesn't do much to help the team on passing plays as a pass-blocker or as a receiver.

Who cares, though? The 49ers have George Freaking Kittle.

No disrespect to Saubert, but this grade reflects the outstanding season Kittle has had. Someone on the offense had to step up once Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk went down, and so far no one has stepped up more than Kittle. In seven games, he has 40 catches on 49 targets and he leads the 49ers with 503 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. And he just turned 31. He hasn't been the go-to guy in the 49ers' passing game in five years. Now he's playing like he's 26. Makes you wonder what he could have done if Kyle Shanahan had called more passes for him the past few seasons.

Kittle has emerged as elite red-zone weapon who can make contested catches over multiple defenders. And he still is a devastating blocker and a great YAC threat. He's the best tight end in the NFL now that Travis Kelce officially is declining. And if Kittle stays healthy, he'll be a Hall of Famer one day, too.

Download and follow The Best 49ers Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News