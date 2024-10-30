Grading 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy at the Bye Week
The 49ers have the week off, so let's grade them position by position based solely on what they've done this season, and let's start with the quarterback.
POSITION: Quarterback
NAME: Brock Purdy
GRADE: B-Plus
COMMENTS: For the first time in his career, things haven't been so easy for him. Christian McCaffrey hasn't played a snap yet and Brandon Aiyuk recently tore his knee. Suddenly, the windows are smaller. And the book on Purdy is more sophisticated because he's in his third season as a starter. So he's seeing much more man-to-man coverage than he did in the past because everyone knows he shreds zone coverage. To his credit, he's finding ways to beat man coverage, mostly by scrambling -- he has evolved into an incredibly aggressive runner when given a lane. And he almost never takes a hit when he runs. So the more he scrambles, the better.
But as a passer, he's having a decidedly mediocre season. Through eight games, he has 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions -- those are Jimmy Garoppolo numbers. It's important to remember that Garoppolo's performance deteriorated consistently after he lost the Super Bowl with the 49ers. Is the same thing happening to Purdy? Is the league catching up to him?
We know that Purdy is a harder worker and a better athlete than Garoppolo, but is he a better passer than him? Or will Purdy's limitations against man coverage ultimately cap his potential?
We'll find out.