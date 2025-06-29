Has the 49ers' Offseason Truly been Drama-Free?
No team lost more starting players than the 49ers did this offseason.
And yet, they're feeling remarkably optimistic about their chances this year. And that's because their offseason has been drama-free, according to them. As opposed to last offseason, which was full of drama that overshadowed the actual product on the field. I'm talking Brandon Aiyuk's holdout, of course.
This year, the 49ers extended Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner all before minicamp started. So, now they expect to return to the playoffs because their team is harmonious and happy.
But, has the 49ers' offseason truly been as drama-free as they would have us believe?
Their No. 1 cornerback, Deommodore Lenoir, got arrested this week in Los Angeles. He didn't do anything malicious, but he still could face a suspension. This is the NFL we're talking about.
Their No. 1 wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, still seems upset with the team a year after their contentious contract negotiation. Aiyuk keeps posting cryptic messages on social media, and yet general manager John Lynch keeps insisting publicly that his relationship with Aiyuk is good.
In addition, the 49ers are sitting on more than $46 million in salary cap space for 2025. Strangely, they've decided not to maximize their roster for this season. Instead, they're rolling over the cap space for 2026.
Finally, while the 49ers are getting cheaper, their owners are spending more and more money on foreign soccer teams.
It seems like football still is somewhat of an afterthought in Santa Clara.