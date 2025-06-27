NFL Insider Says 49ers Have to Keep Brandon Aiyuk Focused
The Brandon Aiyuk Saga keeps getting weirder.
NFL Insider Mike Garafolo recently went on television to try to diffuse the Aiyuk drama. If you aren't aware, Aiyuk has been posting cryptic messages on social media all offseason and seems upset that he was included in trade rumors this offseason.
"Now, I know folks are reading into Brandon Aiyuk's comments as he makes his way back from an ACL injury," Garafolo said. "My understanding is Brandon Aiyuk is in a really good space with the team. They've got to get him healthy and keep him focused. If they do, that's another add back to the mix with all this talent on the team."
First, the 49ers have been saying that they're in a good place with Aiyuk all year. Until we hear that from Aiyuk, it's hard to know what's true. He's the one posting cryptic messages, not the 49ers.
Second, what does Garafolo mean the 49ers have to keep him focused? Aiyuk isn't a young wide receiver -- he's a 27-year-old veteran who gets paid $30 million per season on average. He seemed extremely focused on football before he got that extension.
Is Aiyuk not focused anymore? Has he lost his passion for the sport? Is that why he played so poorly last season before he injured his knee?
Garafolo buried the lede with his comment. It would be nice to know what the 49ers think they have to do to keep their highly-paid wide receiver focused this year.