All 49ers

NFL Insider Says 49ers Have to Keep Brandon Aiyuk Focused

The Brandon Aiyuk Saga keeps getting weirder.

Grant Cohn

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Brandon Aiyuk Saga keeps getting weirder.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo recently went on television to try to diffuse the Aiyuk drama. If you aren't aware, Aiyuk has been posting cryptic messages on social media all offseason and seems upset that he was included in trade rumors this offseason.

"Now, I know folks are reading into Brandon Aiyuk's comments as he makes his way back from an ACL injury," Garafolo said. "My understanding is Brandon Aiyuk is in a really good space with the team. They've got to get him healthy and keep him focused. If they do, that's another add back to the mix with all this talent on the team."

First, the 49ers have been saying that they're in a good place with Aiyuk all year. Until we hear that from Aiyuk, it's hard to know what's true. He's the one posting cryptic messages, not the 49ers.

Second, what does Garafolo mean the 49ers have to keep him focused? Aiyuk isn't a young wide receiver -- he's a 27-year-old veteran who gets paid $30 million per season on average. He seemed extremely focused on football before he got that extension.

Is Aiyuk not focused anymore? Has he lost his passion for the sport? Is that why he played so poorly last season before he injured his knee?

Garafolo buried the lede with his comment. It would be nice to know what the 49ers think they have to do to keep their highly-paid wide receiver focused this year.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News