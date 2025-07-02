All 49ers

Have the 49ers Fixed the Culture of Their Team?

Last season was a disaster for the 49ers. But at the Bye week, they were 4-4 and full of hope.

Grant Cohn

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to the media following an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Christian McCaffrey was coming back. Surely, they were about to go on a run to the playoffs. Then, they played the Buccaneers in their first game after the Bye. And, they won. They actually improved their record to 5-4.

But during the fourth quarter of that important victory, Deebo Samuel punched his teammate, long snapper Taybor Pepper, on the sideline. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan did not discipline Samuel for the incident. In fact, if Shanahan blamed anyone, he blamed Pepper for overreacting when Samuel yelled at kicker Jake Moody after he missed a field goal.

After that win, the 49ers lost seven of their final eight games. They never recovered.

Now, both Samuel and Pepper are off the team, and the 49ers want us to believe that the culture of their team is strong once again. Nothing but good vibes and togetherness in Santa Clara.

But the Samuel-Pepper fight was bigger than that one sideline incident. It revealed a deeper culture of double standards within the 49ers locker room. Certain players, such as Deebo Samuel, can do whatever they want without consequences. Other players, such as Brandon Aiyuk, get chewed out by Shanahan if they wear the wrong shorts to practice.

Shanahan is entering his ninth year as the 49ers head coach -- his players must be well aware of his tendency to play favorites. He needs to stop this bad habit.

GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

