Have the 49ers Mismanaged Christian McCaffrey's Achilles Tendonitis?

The 49ers' plan for Christian McCaffrey isn't working.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) watches injured from the sidelines in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium.
He injured his Achilles in early August and the team shut him down for the preseason. But then he started practicing in early September to get ready for the regular season, and now his Achilles tendonitis seems worse than before considering the 49ers might put him on the Injured Reserve List for at least the next four games.

If McCaffrey had done absolutely no football activities the past month and a half, he probably would be in better shape now than the shape he currently is in. Because it sounds like he may have reaggravated the injury during this Thursday's practice.

In hindsight, it seems the 49ers have been far too aggressive with McCaffrey in his rehabilitation process and now they're finally backing off. Maybe a month on IR will be enough time for McCaffrey's Achilles tendonitis to heal on its own.

But McCaffrey originally injured his Achilles during Week 17 last year. Then he had five months to rest it during the offseason, and that still wasn't enough. He reinjured it a week into training camp. This injury could be a chronic issue that only gets worse over time.

In that sense, the 49ers didn't necessarily mismanage him this offseason, becase these Achilles reaggravations seem unavoidable at this point. If they mismanaged him at all, they did so during the last two seasons when they gave him more touches than any other player in the league and wore him down. The Carolina Panthers did the same thing to McCaffrey earlier in his career and he broke down for two years. Now he's 28.

Adjust your expectations accordingly.

