Here's what nobody's saying about 49ers WR Jauan Jennings' absence
Technically, Jauan Jennings has a calf injury.
That's the official reason the 49ers give for Jennings' prolonged absence. He hasn't practiced since Day 4 of training camp -- the day before the 49ers put on pads for the first time this offseason. It's possible he injured his calf that day.
It's also possible that Jennings has been holding in this whole time. Remember, before camp started, Adam Schefter reported that Jennings had asked the 49ers to extend his contract or trade him. Perhaps Jennings thought he would get what he wanted if he showed up to camp and practiced for a few days. And when he didn't get what he wants, it's possible he shut himself down. He wouldn't be the first player to do so.
Brandon Aiyuk held in last year and got a huge extension from the. Trent Williams held out -- meaning he didn't even bother showing up to the facility -- and the 49ers gave him a raise. The year before, Nick Bosa held out and got an extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time. The year before that, Deebo Samuel requested a trade, and then the 49ers extended him. So the 49ers have a history of caving to players who put pressure on them.
Which brings us back to Jennings. He would be foolish not to hold in considering all the other 49ers who got what they wanted after forcing the 49ers' hands. They created this precedent. Jennings is simply doing what lots of other players have done before him.
And the 49ers know this. They understand that if they cave to Jennings, two or three more players will hold out next year as well. At some point, the 49ers have to put an end to this pattern and say, "No." That seems to be what's happening right now.
The 49ers are taking a stand. They're ending their cycle of appeasing disgruntled players with raises and extensions. And they're making an example out of Jennings.
He's not good enough to make contract demands. He never has had a 1,000-yard season, and he's not a No. 1 option. Ideally, he's a No. 3 option. And third options are replaceable, considering the 49ers still have George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Ricky Pearsall. Which means Jennings might be the fourth option when he eventually returns.
In addition, the 49ers' Super Bowl window is closed for now. It could reopen next year when lots of young players develop, but for now, they're a team in transition. So if Jennings wants to hold out into the season and potentially try to cost the 49ers a few games they otherwise should win, they just might let him, because they don't necessarily need him, plus business seems more important than football to the 49ers this season.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers let Jennings miss the first few games of the season just to prove a point.
Good luck, Jauan. Your timing seems your poor.