How the 49ers Gutted Out an Upset Win over the Rams
As they have in each win this year, the 49ers made the do-or-die plays to hang on for an entertaining and satisfying win over the Rams, 26-23 in OT.
Many expected a Rams blowout, including me, but division rivalry games can be unpredictable, and the score is often close. The win is decided by who executes with the game on the line. That's becoming a Niner signature this year.
This gutsy win could change the arc of the season. What may have been a slide to 3-3 is reversed, they're now 4-1, undefeated in the division, and have ten days of much-needed rest until Tampa.
Kyren Williams had no defenders in front of him for the go- ahead touchdown late, then Alfred Collins reached out from the side to strip the ball. The Niners had life. Then, on 4th and 1 with the game hanging in the balance in overtime, Williams again. He’s hit by Fred Warner and Chase Lucas, corralled by Deommodore Lenoir to slow his momentum, then Marques Sigle delivered the final blow for the stop.
Two rookies with the plays that won the game.
So many key starters were out, and yet the Niners found a way to win against a Rams team considered to be a Super Bowl contender. That’s a victory built on belief and intestinal fortitude.
How did they win? Several heroes tell the story of the game.
Game Balls
Kendrick Bourne-From goat to hero in four days. 10 catches for a career-high 142 yards. His clutch performance was needed with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings out.
Eddy Pineiro- He doinked one in, but also hit a career-long 59-yarder, surpassing his previous long of 56. Had he missed, it’s the Rams' ball near midfield. Attempting the kick showed Kyle Shanahan’s faith in Eddy Money.
The offensive line-Aided by a quick passing game, the O-line neutralized the Rams league-leading pass rush, limiting them to just one sack. Winning in pass protection enabled Shanahan to attack a suspect Rams secondary.
Mac Jones-Did the attacking. 33-49 for 342 yards, and one of the keys to the game, no turnovers. Jones' zip on the ball for tight window throws led to key conversions and made both touchdowns look easy. It’s a subtle way for the Niners to improve in the red zone.
Jones is now 3-0 and has earned the trust of his teammates and coaches. The offense flows with him and executed in the red zone in this game even with many starters out. That doesn’t mean he’s taken the starting job from Brock Purdy, but it does mean that the Niners can afford to have Purdy sit until he’s 100% healthy before taking the field again.
Marques Sigle—The game-winning stop was his team-leading 13th tackle of the game. Sigle is vulnerable in pass coverage due to not making a play on the ball, but excels against the run. He’s improving week to week.
Alfred Collins-The game saving strip and he assisted the force of Sigle’s 4th and 1 stop.
Renardo Green-Easily his best game of the year. Sean McVay targeted him in the first half and failed.
Kyle Shanahan-Down so many starters on offense, he had to expand his trust. He put his faith in Bourne and was rewarded; his risky 59-yard gamble on Pineiro also paid off. The well-executed quick passing attack won the game by removing the Rams' pass rush to expose their secondary.
Robert Saleh–Job 1 was to limit Puka Nacua. He only had three catches at halftime, and McVay was forced to use screens and short throws to get him involved in the second half. Job 2 was to create turnovers, two fumble recoveries inside the Niners 25. Rookies continue to come up big. This defense is going to take a jump when Malik Mustapha returns, which could be Tampa or against Atlanta the following week.
The Big Picture
Preventing the potential 3-3 slide avoids where the season could have gone. After the Tampa Bay game, the schedule gets much easier. Being 3-0 in the division thus far may assist with tiebreakers for the NFC West and the playoffs.
Against the Bucs, the Niners expect to have George Kittle back, which will help the run game, the red zone, and help diversify the passing attack. They also may have Mustapha back. Ten days' rest should help Pearsall and Jennings recover. Tampa will be a challenge, but the Niners may finally get some help returning to the field.
With this win, the Niners are now positioned to contend for the division, which makes a deadline trade for an edge more likely. I don’t think a deal for the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson is possible given his contract demands, but a move for New York’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Miami’s Jaelen Phillips remains a possibility. The problem in dealing with the Giants is that they play the Niners on November 2nd, so a deal would have to wait until near the November 5th deadline.
An emotional win with clutch performances can elevate younger players. I remember in 1980, Joe Montana’s fifth game as a starter, he led the Niners to a then NFL record 28-point comeback against the Saints and Archie Manning. That win infused the young core of the team with belief, and they won the Super Bowl the following season.
The comeback win against the Saints, and the young core’s success thereafter, illustrate the power of belief. To instill that in the current 49er rookie defenders and young players with this clutch win should pay great dividends going forward. To execute in the biggest moments of a big game will elevate their belief and accelerate their development.