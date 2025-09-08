How the 49ers' kicker problem actually can help Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers have a full-on kicking issue. It was an issue last season, and the team was supposed to put an emphasis on solving the problem this offseason. They tried to put a kicker competition together, but they failed to add adequate depth, and the need for roster spots due to injuries put them in a tough spot.
So, they entered the year with Jake Moody despite having a poor preseason. Moody had a miss and a blocked kick; the two plays almost cost San Francisco the game. However, they walked away with a win, and it is a potential positive to take away from it.
Will Jake Moody’s issues help Kyle Shanahan?
Kyle Shanahan is one of the best players in the NFL, if not the best play caller in the league. However, for how strong he is at putting his team in the right position to succeed, he does not trust his playcalling in important moments.
This causes him to be less aggressive near the end zone and especially in fourth-and-short situations. Shanahan will go to his kicker far too often. Too many times the high-powered 49ers offense is stopped by nobody but themself.
Now that he does not trust his kicker, that may not be the case.
It was worth noting that San Francisco faced fourth down with two yards to go on the 14-yard line. Shanahan kicks the field goal here nine times out of ten. However, without trusting his kicker, he got aggressive, and the team converted.
Shanahan still had to kick a field goal on that drive, but he got it even closer for his questionable kicker.
The 49ers have to have a short leash with Moody, and they have to look to replace him if they can trust an available option at this time. However, in the meantime, they have to get more aggressive on offense.
That means going for it on fourth and short, and it means not treating the 40-yard line as if they crossed a magical line that guarantees them points.
If these issues lead to Shanahan being more aggressive and the team ends up with seven points instead of attempts at three, it may end up turning the season for the better.
It did not cost them in Week 1, although it certainly came close. The wake-up call may have been just what the team needed. It will be interesting to see if Shanahan stays aggressive or if he needs to see two missed field goals first.