All 49ers

How the 49ers Learned From the Brandon Aiyuk Contract Drama

Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner should be thanking Brandon Aiyuk.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

If you were told before the offseason that the 49ers would finalize contract extensions with George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and Fred Warner well before training camp, would you believe it?

I surely wouldn't have. The 49ers never do that. They love to play hardball and let contract negotiations drag on throughout training camp.

It happened with Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, and most recently with Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk. As a result, the 49ers had to hand out contracts they weren't too comfortable with.

Thankfully, they avoided those situations this offseason by wrapping up extensions with Kittle, Purdy, and Warner. It shows growth from the 49ers.

However, that growth can at least be partly attributed to Aiyuk. Without him, the 49ers probably don't get all three of those extensions finalized in the middle of the offseason.

Experiencing the contract drama with Aiyuk that lasted all Summer and for most of training camp is the most exhausting negotiations the 49ers have endured.

He went from conducting social media antics like unfollowing the team on various platforms to uploading videos of himself trolling about leaving and not being wanted.

But what really had to have annoyed the 49ers is that when they finally found a trade partner willing to pay him (Browns, Patriots, Steelers), he took his time to decide before rejecting it.

Aiyuk displayed immense indecision and immaturity. So, of course, the 49ers are going to start feeling ticked off. And while it was largely the 49ers' fault for not locking in an extension earlier, it still doesn't change how annoying it all was.

Once that ordeal was over, it had to have felt like the most incredible exhale ever. Because of that, the 49ers had to have sworn to themselves that they would never place themselves in that position again.

So, while Aiyuk's contract negotiation was an extremely frustrating process, it allowed the 49ers to grow. Kittle, Purdy, and Warner can thank Aiyuk for their extensions being finalized promptly.

It must've been a surreal concept for the 49ers to comprehend.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News