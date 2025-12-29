What the 49ers' win over the Bears means in the big picture

The thread running through this improbable season features an unstoppable 49ers offense and the defense making a game-saving play to win it. In the game of the year, the offense hangs 42, and the defense hangs on with two clutch plays to seal the game, winning a 42-38 thriller over Chicago in an instant classic.

Down three with 5:22 left, the Niners go 75 yards in seven plays. The clutch drive culminates in Brock Purdy’s dart to a wide-open Jauan Jennings, who goes in untouched for a 38-yard score. The Niners are up four, but there’s still over two minutes left on the clock, and the defense has been a punching bag all night.

Chicago converts on 4th and five to the 13, and the game is down to two final plays with 0:21 left. Ben Johnson dials up what should be a lethal call, a hook and ladder in the red zone, but Deommodore Lenoir makes a solid open field tackle to stop D’Andre Swift at the two.

In the final play, Bryce Huff closes in on Williams, but Caleb jumps out of the ankle tackle. Yetur Gross-Matos charges at Williams, forcing a throw that fell short in the end zone. Game. And the 1 seed remains within the Niners' control.

This team plays sixty minutes and shows grit, resilience, and character, leading to six straight wins and a 12-4 record.

GAME BALLS

Kyle Shanahan – George Kittle out, Trent Williams injures his hamstring on the first play, a pick-six. The offense is missing two Hall of Famers - and still rolls. I doubt Shanahan gets Coach of the Year, but he should. It invariably goes to the team that most exceeded expectations, but Shanahan deserves the award this year. To do this with the injuries merits hardware and recognition.

Christian McCaffrey – Season highs on the ground in yards, yards per carry, and he finally uncorked a long one, a 41 yarder. 23 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown on the ground, another 41 in the air. He’ll need 110 yards receiving against Seattle for 1,000/1,000.

Brock Purdy – The pick-six was a brutal start, but the stats after that speak to Purdy’s resilience to put a bad play behind him. After the opening play, Purdy went 24-32 with three touchdowns passing and two running. Purdy dancing around two pass rushers to then throw across his body to an uncovered Kyle Jusczyzk for a score proves Purdy is playing 2023 ball at the exact right time.

Jake Tonges – Seven catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, most of them clutch plays for key first downs.

Spencer Burford, Jake Brendel, Dominic Puni, and Colton McKivitz – Trent Williams goes down and they don’t miss a beat. These four are winning the line of scrimmage every week now and are a critical part of why the offense is rolling.

BIG PICTURE

This Niners team is the 2025 version of the Air Coryell Chargers of the ‘80s, instant offense both ways. The offense has reached an unexpected level of dominance, where it’s a surprise when they don’t score, where the only ones that can stop them are themselves.

Unfortunately, they’re joined by a defense that takes bend don’t break to extremes. Last in sacks, little pressure, spotty coverage at corner, poor pass coverage at safety and linebacker. They can do a decent job against the run, but that’s about it. Now that the league knows to throw at the safeties, they are exposed, and there’s nothing Robert Saleh can do about it. That’s the hand he’s been dealt.

Like Air Coryell, they have to outscore teams 42-38. The offense is playing Super Bowl champion ball. The defense is playing tag. Saleh isn’t a magician; playing bend don’t break is all he can do given the lack of talent. Yet for all that, the defense has proven all year that when a timely play is needed with the game hanging in the balance, they deliver.

TV

The Niners have been screwed by the league on the final week schedule, bumping the Seattle game up to Saturday night. While Niners-Hawks is the biggest matchup, my guess is the league wants to spread the wealth. Since NBC has the Super Bowl this year, the NFL tosses a bone to ESPN as a thank you for all the money and gives them the battle for the NFC 1 seed and massive ratings.

I expect George Kittle to play and Trent Williams to sit it out.

