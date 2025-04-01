How the 49ers Plan to Improve Jake Moody
If you were hoping the 49ers would cut ties with kicker Jake Moody, then you are disappointed.
On Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan made it clear that Moody will be with the 49ers entering training camp. The 49ers aren't quite ready to cut ties with their third-round kicker yet.
The issue with Moody is that the 49ers know what they are going to get from him: a roller coaster ride. However, the 49ers have a plan to improve Moody.
That plan is to bring in competition in training camp and the preseason. Shanahan believes that this is the way for Moody to play at his best.
"We're going to bring someone else," said Shanahan. "We were going to go out right away and sign someone in free agency, but I know Brant (Boyer) and Colt are looking at some of these kickers throughout these kicking camps, throughout the colleges and stuff. We're more likely to add in a veteran and hopefully get him in here after draft time."
Competition is always a great idea, but the issue with Moody is that he kicks well in practice. It is when he is kicking in the games that he cracks, and the 49ers can't replicate that training camp.
But Shanahan believes that the pressure created from the competition is what is important. He at least sees it as giving Moody one last chance to prove to the 49ers that he should be the starter.
"You have him compete every day in practice, you get the preseason games, and that's about all you can do," Shanahan said. "I think when you bring in a guy and you make it a serious competition, which it will be, andn he knows he's got to beat a veteran kicker out, as long as we bring in a guy who is capoable of taking that job and Jake respects him, that's what puts pressure on him.
"You've got to respect the guy you're going against, and he has to beat him out in practice. The games will happen once the season starts, but the preseason will be there, and when your job's on the line doing something going against someone talented, you do feel that pressure. I do believe if he can overcome that and beat out a capable guy, then that will show us he's ready for the season."
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh also spoke about Moody, where he gave his full support. He believes Moody can get back to being a confident and steady player again.
In any case, training camp and the preseason is the last chance for Moody.