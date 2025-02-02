All 49ers

Are the 49ers Planning to Keep Jake Moody next Season?

It's Sunday, February 2nd, 2025, and Jake Moody is still on the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Moody should have been the first person the 49ers cut ties with this offseason -- not their special teams coordinator Brian Schneider. Moody was far, far worse, considering he missed all those field goal attempts, not Schneider. And yet, Schneider got the axe, not Moody. At least not yet.

Moody was one of the worst kickers in the league last season. He has a strong leg -- unfortunately, he's highly inaccurate. The 49ers could find a better kicker on the street. Most teams do.

But the 49ers drafted Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft -- that's a huge investment in a kicker. And that's the only reason he's still on the team. If he had been a seventh-round pick, they probably would have cut him midseason.

Clearly, the 49ers would prefer not to cut a third-round pick. So they hired a new special teams coordinator, Brant Boyer, in hopes that he can salvage Moody. Good luck, Brant.

The 49ers also will tell themselves that Moody kicked much better last season before he suffered a high-ankle sprain attempting to make a tackle during a kick return. So with better health and better coaching, Moody should be fine. That's the hope.

But Moody's issue seems to be more mental than physical. He lacks confidence. You can see it all over his face. And if he doesn't believe in himself, he's doomed.

