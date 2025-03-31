Jim Harbaugh Gives 49ers Kicker Jake Moody a Vote of Confidence
PALM BEACH -- By the end of last season, Jake Moody seemed to have lost all confidence.
He missed four of his final 12 field goal attempts plus an extra point. To be fair, he was coming off a high-ankle sprain to his kicking foot, an injury that surely affected his performance.
Still, he couldn't stop his downward spiral. And his performance was so frustrating, Deebo Samuel actually confronted him on the sideline during a game after a missed field goal. You can only imagine what his teammates say privately about his struggles.
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh knows a different Jake Moody. A confident Jake Moody. Harbaugh coached Moody at the University of Michigan where he was automatic for long stretches.
Apparently, Harbaugh still believes in him.
"What I know of Jake Moody, he's just a very, very steady, confident player of his ability," Harbaugh said Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting. "I've seen him miss a few and then come back and make 14 or 17 straight. I can't remember exactly what is was. I would think that it's going to repeat itself."
It's nice to see Harbaugh be so positive about a former player of his. He always finds a way to coax confidence out of people. It's one of his gifts.
But if he really thinks Moody is still a confident kicker, the 49ers should trade him to the Chargers. Because they're probably going to add another kicker during the draft or just after it and cut Moody when training camp ends.
Better to get something for him than nothing for him.