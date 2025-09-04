How the 49ers can Prevent Sam Darnold From Carving Them up Again
Week 1 of the 2025 regular season is quickly approaching for the San Francisco 49ers.
Thankfully, they are getting healthier, which is desperately needed. The 49ers will begin their 2025 campaign on the road with a divisional matchup in a hostile environment against the Seattle Seahawks.
A key matchup in that game will be the 49ers' offense versus the Seahawks' defense. However, the matchup between the 49ers' defense and the Seahawks' offense shouldn't be overlooked.
The 49ers have to defend against Sam Darnold, who carved them up last year with the Minnesota Vikings. They cannot have a repeat of that again, or they will lose.
Fred Warner Cites the Keys for the 49ers' Defense Against Seattle
Having Robert Saleh back is helpful to reduce the chance of Darnold popping off again, but the 49ers have specific keys they must execute in order to throw off Darnold.
"Just make his life difficult," said Fred Warner. "I think if they're able to really sustain the run game throughout the game and let him play, you know, in rhythm with the boots, the screen game, you know, not getting pressure on him, I think that would make it a hard and long day for us, so we got to be on top of that and make his life difficult."
Last year, the 49ers were totally inept against the run. And facing the Seahawks, who have former 49ers coach Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, means a heavy run plan is incoming.
It's the perfect way to make Darnold's life easier against the 49ers. Before they can work on rattling Darnold, they have to stifle the Seahawks' ground game.
"It all starts up front with the big boys," Warner said. "Obviously, the scheme allows them to get in advantageous positions as an offense. But you know, the running backs are really good. Having played them for years now, we know the challenge that they present. And yeah, that's going to be one of our focuses in trying to stop that."
It also helps that the 49ers are familiar with what is coming. Kubiak is similar to Kyle Shanahan in how they operate the run game, so Warner and the 49ers won't be taken by surprise.
"A lot of misdirection, motions, jets, shifts, two back run game, 12 personnel, two tight end sets, you know, so they're going to mix it up. They got really good running backs, like I mentioned before. And so we know that. We know the test that was presented, we got to make sure we come with it."
Failure to hold up well against the run will allow Darnold to carve the 49ers up again. And if that should happen, there is no way they will leave Seattle with a win.