How 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Misplayed his Hand
Brandon Aiyuk is talking his way off the 49ers.
A few months ago, he thought they'd give him a contract extension that made him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Now, it seems like they would rather trade him to Cleveland or New England than extend his deal. And he only has himself to blame.
The 49ers had to choose between keeping Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel long-term. The Niners can't afford both and Brock Purdy. And at the beginning of the offseason, it seemed like the front office wanted to keep Aiyuk because he's younger and more durable than Samuel.
But Aiyuk also is less mature than Samuel, as we learned this offseason. Aiyuk repeatedly went public with his grievances, made the 49ers front office look bad and put himself above his teammates. Meanwhile, Samuel said nothing, showed up to OTAs in the best shape of his life and didn't miss a practice this offseason until yesterday when the coaching staff finally gave him a well-deserved day off.
So Samuel is all in with the 49ers. As opposed to Aiyuk, who said he wants to play for the 49ers, the Commanders or the Steelers.
After all that's happened the past four months, I believe Aiyuk has made the 49ers' decision easy -- keep Samuel. Trade Aiyuk.
If Aiyuk is more concerned about money and individual statistics, send him to Cleveland where he can get all the money and targets he wants. And let him see how losing feels.