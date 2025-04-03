All 49ers

How Brock Purdy's Agent Could Complicate Negotiations with the 49ers

Purdy's agent is Kyle Strongin, and Purdy is his biggest client.

Grant Cohn

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy seems like someone who doesn't care how much money he makes.

Of course, I'm sure he wants what's fair just as we all do. But he doesn't seem like the kind of player who would hold out for money he hasn't yet proven he deserves. He seems like the kind of player who would understand that $35 million per season is a ton of money.

But his agent is another story.

Purdy's agent is Kyle Strongin, and Purdy is his biggest client. Which means this negotiation is pivotal to Strongin's career. It could spring board him into the NFL's elite tier of agents if he gets Purdy a record-setting extension, or it could relegate him to the second or third tier of agents if the 49ers get the better of the deal.

Keep in mind, Strongin used to work for a group of agents that represent Trevor Lawrence. In 2022, Strongin left that group. And in 2024, that group got Lawrence a five-year deal worth $55 million per year.

Now, Strongin probably feels pressure to get Purdy a better deal than his former agency got Lawrence. Because Strongin probably wants to show his former agency that it made a mistake when it let him go.

If Purdy's agent were someone established such as Drew Rosenhaus, perhaps that agent could explain to Purdy why it's in his interest to accept less than $40 million per season. Because Rosenhaus will be fine one way or the other.

Strongin needs to "win" this negotiation.

Unfortunately for him, he's probably going to lose.

More 49ers news

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News