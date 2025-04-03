How Brock Purdy's Agent Could Complicate Negotiations with the 49ers
Brock Purdy seems like someone who doesn't care how much money he makes.
Of course, I'm sure he wants what's fair just as we all do. But he doesn't seem like the kind of player who would hold out for money he hasn't yet proven he deserves. He seems like the kind of player who would understand that $35 million per season is a ton of money.
But his agent is another story.
Purdy's agent is Kyle Strongin, and Purdy is his biggest client. Which means this negotiation is pivotal to Strongin's career. It could spring board him into the NFL's elite tier of agents if he gets Purdy a record-setting extension, or it could relegate him to the second or third tier of agents if the 49ers get the better of the deal.
Keep in mind, Strongin used to work for a group of agents that represent Trevor Lawrence. In 2022, Strongin left that group. And in 2024, that group got Lawrence a five-year deal worth $55 million per year.
Now, Strongin probably feels pressure to get Purdy a better deal than his former agency got Lawrence. Because Strongin probably wants to show his former agency that it made a mistake when it let him go.
If Purdy's agent were someone established such as Drew Rosenhaus, perhaps that agent could explain to Purdy why it's in his interest to accept less than $40 million per season. Because Rosenhaus will be fine one way or the other.
Strongin needs to "win" this negotiation.
Unfortunately for him, he's probably going to lose.