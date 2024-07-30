How Concerning are Brock Purdy's Numerous Interceptions in 49ers Camp?
Is it time to panic?
Brock Purdy has reportedly been throwing a plethora of interceptions lately at 49ers training camp. A total of seven picks were noted by media in attendance for the last two practices.
Not all of the interceptions are directly attributed to him being his fault. But still, throwing so many picks in back-to-back practices can start feel alarming. So how concerning are Purdy's numerous interceptions in camp?
I have to be brutally honest. I am extremely... not concerned. The last time I checked, Purdy is throwing these interceptions in practice. As the great Allen Iverson once said "Not a game. We're talking about practice."
His interceptions should be treated with little to no reaction. Why? Because we've all seen how good Purdy is in an actual game. He's proved to be a sweet quarterback in a regular season game, in a playoff game, and even in a Super Bowl. Purdy is allowed to throw a plethora of picks in practice.
It'll only be an actual issue if it translated into games, but it doesn't. It didn't last year when he was reportedly going through of stretch of throwing to the defense. So, why would that start now? Plus, it is always tough to contextualize the interceptions he made and everyone who witnessed it will have their own recollection of it.
Purdy can throw five more interceptions the rest of the week or more and no one should be that concerned. In a game, he shows up and takes care of the football. Until that drastically changes, he is allowed to have these awful stretches. This is where he's supposed to make mistakes and learn from them without consequence.
Keep throwing Purdy.