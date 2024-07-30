The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Training Camp: Brock Purdy Throws 4 Picks
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 6 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk still haven't suited up.
THE GOOD
1. CB Deommdore Lenoir
The best player on the field today. He made several elite plays. First, he intercepted a short pass that was intended for Deebo Samuel during a 1-on-1 drill. Samuel ran a slant route and Lenoir closed immediately on the pass and batted it away. Next, Lenoir beat Samuel 1 on 1 when Samuel ran a curl route and the pass fell incomplete. Then during 11-on-11 team drills, Lenoir nearly intercepted a deep pass from Brock Purdy that was intended for Kyle Juszczyk running a wheel route. Finally, Lenoir intercepted Purdy on a deep pass intended for Deebo Samuel and returned the ball for a touchdown. After practice, Lenoir said he's going to have so many pick 6s this year that the coaching staff is going to make him the kick returner. I love the confidence.
2. WR Jauan Jennings
Clearly the 49ers' best wide receiver during 1 on 1s today. First, he beat Isaac Yiadom with an out route, then he beat him again with a post-corner that spun around Yiadom and made the crowd gasp. Deebo Samuel couldn't run that route if his career depended on it.
3. WR Terique Owens
The best rookie wide receiver on the field today. First he blew by Ambry Thomas to catch a deep touchdown pass during 1 on 1s. Then Owens dusted Rock Ya-Sin to catch a deep touchdown pass from Brandon Allen during 11 on 11s. Owens is a legitimate deep threat who's not afraid to go over the middle, similar to his dad. He absolutely will make the practice squad and just might get called up to the active roster one day.
4. LB Fred Warner
Nearly intercepted a short pass over the middle from Brock Purdy that was intended for Chris Conley. Warner makes one play in coverage every day and he never takes days off.
5. FS Ji'Ayir Brown
Intercepted an overthrown pass over the middle from Brock Purdy. Brown was in the right place at the right time. He hardly had to move.
6. SS George Odum
Intercepted a deep pass near the sideline from Purdy that bounced off Jauan Jennings' chest. Odum has now intercepted Purdy two days in a row. He's filling in well for Talanoa Hufanga.
7. LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Intercepted a short pass over the middle from Purdy that was intended for Deebo Samuel. Flannigan-Fowles seems to be in line to start next to Warner and De'Vondre Campbell.
8. CB Ambry Thomas
Intercepted a poorly thrown pass from Joshua Dobba near the end of practice. Thomas was in the right place at the right time.
9. RB Cody Schraeder
Continued to run the ball decisively and efficiently as he has all offseason. After practice, Kyle Juszczyk singled out Schraeder as a running back who has impressed. High praise.
10. TE Cam Latu
Caught a pass during 11 on 11s for the second day in a row. Hasn't dropped a pass yet in training camp. He seems much more confident than last year when he couldn't hold onto the ball. Now, he's one of the most physically imposing players on the team. He could be a terrific blocker and a major threat running after the catch. Don't sleep on him.
11. K Jake Moody
Drilled a 55-yard field goal through the uprights on the final play of practice. He really has a strong leg. Now if he can only make extra points in the Super Bowl, he'll be perfect.
12. QB Tanner Mordecai
Got his first 11-on-11 reps of training camp and threw two nice passes. The first one was a 10-yard completion to Jauan Jennings after rolling to the left. The second one was a strike over the middle to Ricky Pearsall who dropped it. Mordecai deserves more playing time because the other backup quarterbacks aren't good.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Completed his first seven throws and including a beautiful deep touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel. But then Purdy's play spiraled and he got intercepted on four of his final five passes. And he wasn't trying to fit passes into small windows or take chances he wouldn't normally take -- he simply missed throws. After practice, Kyle Juszczyk said he wouldn't make excuses for Purdy's day. And he doesn't need excuses. He's a good quarterback -- today doesn't change that. He's also a gunslinger who takes lots of risks. That's why only six quarterbacks had higher interception percentages than Purdy last season. Interceptions always will be an issue for him. And it's worth noting that in two days of padded practices without Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams, Purdy has thrown a whopping seven picks. Last season when Williams and Deebo Samuel were out, Purdy lost three straight games and played poorly. Can he play well when he's missing two All Pros on offense? We'll find out eventually.
2. WR Deebo Samuel
He beat Isaac Yiadom who was playing off coverage with a sluggo double move for a deep touchdown during 11 on 11s. That was nice. But he also dropped a screen pass during 11 on 11s and got shut down by Deommodore Lenoir during 1 on 1s. Samuel is in terrific shape but he's still a bad route runner who can't beat press man-to-man coverage.
3. WR Ricky Pearsall
Didn't participate in 1-on-1 drills even though he was fully healthy. Caught one pass and dropped one pass during team drills. Was not targeted while playing with the starters. It seems like the 49ers are protecting him.
4. NCB Renard Green.
Did not participate in today's practice for undisclosed reasons.
4. CB Isaac Yiadom
Got beaten easily by Jauan Jennings during 1 on 1s and gave up a long touchdown catch to Samuel during 11 on 11s. During OTAs and minicamp, I got the impression that Yiadom would be a good player for the 49ers this year, but I was wrong. He's a liability. They need a young cornerback to step up.
5. CB Samuel Womack
Lost every rep he took during 1 on 1s. Also committed a pass interference penalty. He shouldn't make the team.