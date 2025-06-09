All 49ers

How Confident are the 49ers in Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall?

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
When the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick this offseason, that was a clear vote of confidence for second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

He missed the first seven games of his rookie season after getting shot in the chest, but he finished the year with a big game against the Detroit Lions. That performance gave the 49ers enough confidence in Pearsall to finally move on from Samuel.

But Pearsall recently pulled his hamstring and missed all of OTAs. He's expected to be back for training camp, but he missed most of training camp last year with a hamstring injury, so he still has much to prove. That's why Bleacher Report's confidence level in Pearsall is just a seven.

"On tape, Pearsall won his one-on-one matchups against man coverage," writes Bleacher Report's Damian Parson. "He is the type of receiver who will excel inside Kyle Shanahan’s West Coast scheme.

"Pearsall’s work against zone defense is outstanding. With his arrow trending upward after receiver Deebo Samuel's trade, Pearsall has a big chance to take the starting position opposite Brandon Aiyuk (who’s recovering from a torn ACL).

"The sample size is small, but Pearsall displayed the route running, space creation and downfield speed to become a problem for opponents. Quarterback Brock Purdy received his deserved payday, and when on the field together, Pearsall received opportunities to produce. His strengths mesh well with Purdy’s play style and the areas of the field he wants to frequent."

Pearsall certainly is a nifty route runner who should rack up lots of catches and yards in this system if he can stay healthy. But his durability is very much in question and he'll turn 25 in September. Plus, it's unclear if he'll be much of a scoring threat in the NFL -- he had three touchdowns last season and four during his final season at Florida.

At this point, my confidence in him is a 6.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

