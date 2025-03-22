How WR Demarcus Robinson Will Improve the 49ers
Free agency was barely utilized by the San Francisco 49ers.
It certainly wasn't a needle mover as they didn't pursue or sign anyone prominent. Most of their free-agent signings went toward the special teams. Free agency was bland for the 49ers.
However, there is one free agent that the 49ers signed who should generate some excitement. That player is former Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson.
He is a player who stepped up in a major way for the Rams last season when Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua dealt with injuries. Adding a receiver was necessary for the 49ers.
Brandon Aiyuk is a tossup to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. Even if he is, there is no telling what form he will be in and how long it will take for him to return to a high level.
But Robinson is more than a fill in for Aiyuk, way more. His addition to the 49ers will help them improve in an area they were miserable at last season -- the red zone.
The 49ers were atrocious at scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Too many times, especially in the first half of the regular season, they settled for field goals.
Entering December, the 49ers had the sixth worst (48.8 percent) touchdown scoring red zone offense. They finished the season as the 14th best (57 percent).
That doesn't change how putrid they were for the majority of the season there, especially after being the best red zone touchdown scoring offense in 2023.
Robinson can improve the 49ers there. Five of his seven touchdowns were inside the red zone last season. They all came against press man coverage too.
So, he knows how to release and separate to create a window. The 49ers were missing that last season. Robinson provides an immediate improvement there, which makes his addition excellent.
He also provides a deep threat, so defenses will have to take him into account. The 49ers signed a receiver who gives them a new dynamic with a deep threat and improve their red zone offense.
That is an easy signing to make at two-years, $9 million.