How Desirable is the 49ers' Vacant Defensive Coordinator Position?
A couple years ago, the 49ers probably could have had whichever defensive coordinator they wanted. Now that job might not be so desirable.
Two years ago, the 49ers had the no. 1 defense in the NFL. Then DeMeco Ryan left to become the head coach of the Houston Texans. And according to reports, Vic Fangio was interested in replacing Ryans as the defensive coordinator. But he likely would have wanted to change the 49ers' defensive scheme and scrap the Wide 9, which head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't want to do.
So Fangio went to the Dolphins for a year, and now he's coaching the Philadelphia Eagles defense which is the best in the league.
Meanwhile, the 49ers hired Steve Wilks in 2023 because he was willing to keep the Wide 9 and work within the structure of the 49ers' defensive scheme. And he got fired after one season.
Then Nick Sorensen replaced Wilks and also got fired after one season. Now the 49ers are looking for a defensive coordinator to clean up their mess.
And the 49ers defense isn't nearly as talented or deep as it was two years ago. It's Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir and a bunch of journeymen and young players on their rookie deals. Most of the money will be going to the offense once Brock Purdy signs his contract extension this offseason.
So the new defensive coordinator would have to coach a marginally talented group, he likely would have to keep the Wide 9 and run Shanahan's defense, plus he would have to be Shanahan's scapegoat if the 49ers fall short of expectations.
Sounds like a terrible job.