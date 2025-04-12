All 49ers

Will 49ers Running Back Isaac Guerendo Make a Big Leap in 2025?

Grant Cohn

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo (31) catches a long pass during the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
One of the 49ers' most intriguing rookies last season was Isaac Guerendo.

He didn't play a ton -- just 222 offensive snaps to be exact. And that's because he a backup and he was injured at times. But when he played, he was good. He gained 420 yards on 84 carries (5 yards a pop), plus he averaged 10.1 yards per reception. So he was a true dual-threat running back.

Guerendo is big -- 6'0", 221 pounds. But he also is extremely fast -- he a ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine last year. As a rookie, he immediately established himself as a good backup who has the potential to become a good starting running back if he can stay healthy. He's the kind of player who could gain 1,000 yards rushing a 500 yards receiving a season, particularly in the 49ers' system.

As a receiver, Guerendo is dangerous because he's so fast that he's a legitimate deep threat when he runs wheel routes up the sideline.

As a runner, Guerendo is an ever bigger homerun threat. But he runs upright and exposes himself to big hits. That's why he has gotten injured so many times since high school.

Since he became a running back, Guerendo never has carried a big workload. He simply hasn't shown that he can handle one. At this point in his career, he's an excellent change-of-pace back who breaks down when used too frequently. And that's all he might ever be. And that's OK given where they took him (Round 4).

But they still need another running back in case Christian McCaffrey goes down. Guerendo isn't enough.

Grant Cohn
