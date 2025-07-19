How Robert Saleh will change and improve the 49ers' pass rush
Last season under defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, the 49ers' pass rush was predictable and ineffective.
In 17 games, the 49ers recorded just 37 sacks, which tied for 23rd-most in the NFL, despite having Nick Bosa, one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. And that's because the 49ers almost always rushed four defenders in straight lines toward the quarterback. They rarely blitzed, and they rarely did stunts and games. It was vanilla.
That's a big reason why only one of the 49ers' 37 sacks came from a non-defensive lineman, and it was Fred Warner. Which means zero defensive backs recorded sacks.
That will change under Robert Saleh.
How Saleh will change the 49ers' pass rush
Under Saleh, the 49ers will disguise their pass rush much more than they did in 2024. That means opposing teams won't know which four or five defensive players will rush on any given snap. On one play, the 49ers could rush a defensive end, a defensive tackle, a linebacker and a nickelback while two defensive linemen drop into zone coverage. On another play, the 49ers could rush four defensive linemen and a safety while playing man-to-man coverage across the board.
Saleh will keep opponents guessing. And this should lead to more sacks for the 49ers in general and Nick Bosa in particular.
Since DeMeco Ryans left in 2022, Bosa's production has steadily declined each of the past two seasons as teams have focused on double-teaming him. This year, Saleh will make teams pay if they overcommit to stopping Bosa, because he is going to establish lots of new pass-rushing threats who weren't on the team last year, players such as defensive end Bryce Huff (20 career sacks), defensive end Mykel Williams (14 sacks in college), linebacker Nick Martin (7 sacks in college), nickelback Upton Stout (1.5 sacks in college) and safety Jason Pinnock (6.5 career sacks).
Don't be surprised if the 49ers' defense ranks top 10 in sacks this season.