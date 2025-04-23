All 49ers

How Robert Saleh will Help the 49ers Decide which Players to Draft

Robert Saleh won't just run the 49ers defense next season. He'll help run the draft as well.

Grant Cohn

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (right) talks with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (right) talks with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Robert Saleh won't just run the 49ers defense next season. He'll help run the draft as well.

Saleh is more than just a coach and a coordinator. He also functions as a scout for the 49ers, particularly on defense. He watches film of all the players and has opinions about which ones fit his system, and so general manager John Lynch asks for Saleh's input during the draft.

"It gives a lot of comfort," Lynch said. "Robert's a really good football coach and I think has a lot more experience now than when we last left him. And so, it's been really fun being in the draft meetings and also hearing how Robert's evolved.

"It's not the same as when he left, and that's what good coaches do, they constantly evolve and hearing what he wants in certain positions and articulating, it's very clear with Robert, and that's always a good thing for someone like me and our scouts and our front office is we really try as an organization to make people be able to verbalize, very clearly, what they're looking for at each position. And Robert and his staff, they're very clear with what they want, with what they need, with what they aspire to be. And that’s very helpful."

Lynch and the 49ers front office empower coaches and coordinators more than most teams. The idea is that the coaches will be more invested in the players' success if they pick the players themselves. And there's some truth to this theory.

Let's see how Saleh picks on defense this year.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News