John Lynch Explains Why the 49ers Tend to Draft for Need
John Lynch is a good general manager, but he doesn't have the best track record when it comes to drafting in Round 1.
Sure, he drafted Nick Bosa. But he also picked Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster, Mike McGlinchey, Javon Kinlaw and Trey Lance. In almost every case, Lynch reached to fill a need.
On Tuesday, Lynch discussed his draft philosophy compared to other teams' draft philosophy.
"There's certain teams that don't draft to need, and that's a core philosophy of theirs that they're not going to let need ever enter," Lynch said. "I think they believe that, but they're not always doing that. You have to address your roster at some point.
"But I do know that especially in the first round, we have a relatively high pick. You can't go wrong picking a quality player. And if that isn't like a glaring need on your team, that's all right because this player is going to end up playing for you and contributing and hopefully moving the needle. And so, I think you have to. It's a fine balance between drafting towards need, especially when you're drafting up high. I think you got to be cognizant that you can't go wrong, taking really good quality players.”
Lynch provided a thoughtful answer as always but drafting for need in Round 1 always is done out of necessity. It's never the optimal thing to do. It's how you draft Trey Lance over Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase.
The 49ers have to draft for need this year because they drafted so poorly from 2021 to 2023. That's the harsh reality.