How the 49ers Botched the Brandon Aiyuk Situation
If and when the 49ers eventually trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers for a package that doesn't include a difference-maker or a first-round pick, it will go down as one of the worst moves in franchise history.
How did we get here?
Just a few weeks ago, the 49ers seemed confident that a deal would get done. Aiyuk seemed confident that a deal would get done. The 49ers always drag out contract negotiations into training camp. Then they up their offer, the player accepts and they sign an extension. That's what happened with George Kittle, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.
But the 49ers never upped their initial offer to Aiyuk. And so he requested a trade to a team of his choosing. And unless the 49ers want a giant distraction hanging over their team all season, they have to send him to Pittsburgh eventually.
In hindsight, the 49ers were foolish to expect Aiyuk to accept their initial offer back in April, no matter how generous they thought it was. Because they've created the pattern and expectation that they will up their offer a few months later. They've done that four years in a row. Aiyuk probably thought he would get the same treatment -- that's why he held in instead of holding out. But the second offer never came.
And that's because the 49ers don't seem to mind if they trade him. They don't seem to see him as an essential member of the team. That's why they drafted Ricky Pearsall in Round 1 this year -- to replace Aiyuk, who apparently is replaceable.
If that's how the 49ers felt about Aiyuk all along, they should have simply traded him before the draft. Waiting until now only has lowered his trade value. And at best, the 49ers will receive draft picks in 2025 that won't help them in 2024.
What a massive blunder.