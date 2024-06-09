All 49ers

How the 49ers Can Compromise with Brandon Aiyuk

Grant Cohn

Dec 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers are locked in a stalemate.

Aiyuk wants a contract extension that's worth roughly $30 million per season, while the 49ers reportedly have offered him an extension that's worth roughly $26 million per season, which is quite a lot of money, but not enough to make Aiyuk happy.

Still, it doesn't seem the 49ers and Aiyuk are extremely far apart. They're essentially haggling over $4 million per season, which is a lot for you and me but not a lot in the NFL. They should be able to come to an agreement before the season begins. Here's how they can strike a compromise.

Aiyuk's ego clearly won't allow him to accept anything less than $30 million per season. He has taken a backseat in the 49ers offense for years and now he wants his validation. So the 49ers should give it to him.

Offer him a contract extension that technically is worth $30 million per season so he can puff out his chest and tell the world he's in the upper echelon of wide receivers. But structure the contract so it's team-friendly. Give Aiyuk all the guaranteed money upfront in 2024 and 2025 so they can cut him in 2026 if his production doesn't match his salary.

That's what the Lions did with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Technically, his extension is worth $30 million per season, but he has zero guaranteed money on his deal after 2025, so Detroit can release him easily if they need to.

I expect the 49ers will offer Aiyuk a similar deal in a month or two and he'll accept it.

