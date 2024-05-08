How the 49ers' Draft Strategy Changed Once Adam Peters Left
It never was clear exactly how much influence Adam Peters had when the 49ers drafted. But now that he's the Washington Commanders general manager, it's clear how the 49ers' draft strategy has changed without him.
This year, the 49ers drafted zero underclassmen. Every player they selected played at least four years of college, and some played five. Granted, the Draft had fewer underclassmen this year than usual, but the 49ers still made a concerted effort to take the oldest players they could find. That's a big departure from the way the 49ers have drafted in the past.
Some of the 49ers' biggest whiffs the past few years were draft picks who were underclassmen -- Drake Jackson, Ty Davis-Price and Trey Lance, to name a few. These three were all young players with upside who needed to be developed. They're the kind of players a scout would like because the scout doesn't have to coach them up.
A coach would prefer an older prospect who's developed already because the coach understands how difficult it is to develop young players. The NFL is not a developmental league, and when a prospect with upside doesn't pan out, the coach often takes the blame.
With Peters in Washington, it seems clear that the 49ers coaching staff made most of the personnel decisions this offseason. And so in free agency, they signed lots of players over 30, and in the draft they took lots of players who are 23.
We'll see if this new strategy pays off.