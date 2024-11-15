How the 49ers have Worn Down Nick Bosa this Season
Nick Bosa hasn't quite played up to his standard this season.
His numbers are fine. He's on pace for 10.5 sacks this season, which is what he had last season. But he's fading in the critical moments in fourth quarters when he typically would close out the victory. Just this past week, he failed to drag down Baker Mayfield on a critical fourth-down play that gave the Buccaneers life. In the past, Bosa would have sacked Mayfield.
Through nine games this season, Bosa leads the 49ers in missed tackles with 11. He just seems a step slower than usual. And maybe that's because he's worn out.
Bosa has played a career-high 86 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps this season. His previous career high was 78 percent in 2021. Until this season, the 49ers always have done a good job keeping Bosa fresh. But new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen has a different approach.
"We want to win the game," Sorensen said on Thursday. "I think it's something Bosa, he's willing to do. And obviously, you want to protect him, but there were a couple games early on, he didn't have as many snaps either. So you can talk percentage, but it's also depending on the game. I think that happened early in the year, a high percentage, but some of those games we were in the fifties. So, it really depends on the game situation."
Bosa is on pace to play 903 snaps this season. His career high is 841.
Sorensen needs to back off.