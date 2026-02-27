49ers GM John Lynch Thinks This is Why the Tush Push Will Remain

Last offseason, the NFL held a vote for all 32 teams to potentially ban the infamous tush push play created by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Player safety was at the forefront of banning the play, but in reality, it was because the Eagles established a competitive advantage. The San Francisco 49ers voted to ban it.

It makes sense since they have to face the Eagles, so why not vote to hurt an NFC rival? Luckily for the Eagles, the vote didn't pass. It was believe that it would be brought up again this offseason.

Yet, that hasn't been the case. No team has proposed to ban the play, indicating it will stay. On Tuesday at the scouting combine, John Lynch shared why he thinks the tush push will remain.

Tush push is forever

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the tush push play on the goal line against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“That's all we talked about last year. I will tell you, it felt like there was momentum going into league meetings that it would be overturned and then it kind of flipped and those things happen," Lynch said. "I think, now we went through a year, maybe people have gotten a little bit better at defending it. Maybe they're doing it less.

"People aren't wanting to put their quarterbacks in those type of situations. You're seeing more variety. They line up in the tush push, they run outside. So maybe just maybe it's kind of solving itself, but we'll see. I think you’ve got to monitor those things over time to see the trends and that's something we'll continue to do.”

Lynch is spot on with his logic. Numerous teams in the NFL have conducted their own version of the tush push this past season. Even the 49ers have done it.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gets low and starts his push up the middle to try and score a touchdown which took a minute for the officials to call during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The tush push is no longer exclusive to the Eagles. They also weren't nearly as dominant with the play last season as they were before. Their success rate with it dropped by 20%.

Perhaps that's also playing a significant role in why no teams have proposed a vote to ban it. Other teams are becoming more successful with it and creating variance, while the Eagles are declining.

It makes sense for the NFL not to ban the play. That was always sour grapes to do it since it punishes the Eagles for being creative.

And now, almost every team is doing it. However, a vote to ban the play can always take place next year. But for now, it's here to stay in 2026.

