49ers GM John Lynch Thinks This is Why the Tush Push Will Remain
Last offseason, the NFL held a vote for all 32 teams to potentially ban the infamous tush push play created by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Player safety was at the forefront of banning the play, but in reality, it was because the Eagles established a competitive advantage. The San Francisco 49ers voted to ban it.
It makes sense since they have to face the Eagles, so why not vote to hurt an NFC rival? Luckily for the Eagles, the vote didn't pass. It was believe that it would be brought up again this offseason.
Yet, that hasn't been the case. No team has proposed to ban the play, indicating it will stay. On Tuesday at the scouting combine, John Lynch shared why he thinks the tush push will remain.
Tush push is forever
“That's all we talked about last year. I will tell you, it felt like there was momentum going into league meetings that it would be overturned and then it kind of flipped and those things happen," Lynch said. "I think, now we went through a year, maybe people have gotten a little bit better at defending it. Maybe they're doing it less.
"People aren't wanting to put their quarterbacks in those type of situations. You're seeing more variety. They line up in the tush push, they run outside. So maybe just maybe it's kind of solving itself, but we'll see. I think you’ve got to monitor those things over time to see the trends and that's something we'll continue to do.”
Lynch is spot on with his logic. Numerous teams in the NFL have conducted their own version of the tush push this past season. Even the 49ers have done it.
The tush push is no longer exclusive to the Eagles. They also weren't nearly as dominant with the play last season as they were before. Their success rate with it dropped by 20%.
Perhaps that's also playing a significant role in why no teams have proposed a vote to ban it. Other teams are becoming more successful with it and creating variance, while the Eagles are declining.
It makes sense for the NFL not to ban the play. That was always sour grapes to do it since it punishes the Eagles for being creative.
And now, almost every team is doing it. However, a vote to ban the play can always take place next year. But for now, it's here to stay in 2026.
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN