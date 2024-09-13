49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir Says He has Vikings QB Sam Darnold's Number
SANTA CLARA -- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was asked about Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold on Thursday. Here's what Lenoir said.
Q: You faced Sam Darnold a lot last year in practice, so he knows you and you know him. Who wins that matchup?
LENOIR: "I believe I'll win because me and Sam, we have this connection. He likes to throw the ball to me. This week, I'm coming and he knows it. I know he's a talented player and he's going to come ready to work. I know how he prepares. He gave us great looks when he played here with us. Just taking over the scout team, he was throwing dimes. So I know it's going to have to be tight, sticky coverage."
Q: Do you always feel this confident?
LENOIR: "I'm always picking up on the small details. Even when they think I don't know, I figure out where the ball is going and what they like to do."
Q: Did Brock Purdy not have that connection with you when he was the scout team quarterback?
LENOIR: "No, he didn't. He was actually throwing dimes. So that's why I respected him. I respected him because he was throwing the pill. I would get him sometimes, but he would throw a ball and I would be like, 'Wow.'"
Q: So was it a surprise to you when he first went out there?
LENOIR: "It was no surprise. If he throws dimes against the no. 1 defense. If he gets out there with some scrubs, he's going to look like a Hall of Famer."