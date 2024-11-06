How the Buccaneers will Test the 49ers Defense this Week
The 49ers are expected to dominate Tampa Bay this Sunday.
They're 5.5-point favorites. They're coming off a bye week while Tampa is coming off a grueling overtime defeat on Monday night. Christian McCaffrey could make his season debut. And the Buccaneers have lost three games in a row.
And yet, this game still could be tough for the 49ers, particularly for their defense.
The Bucs currently have the NFL's fifth-ranked offense. And while they're missing both of their star wide receivers -- Mike Evans and Chris Godwin -- they're still averaging 5.1 yards per carry, which is fourth-best in the NFL.
Meanwhile, run defense is an issue for the 49ers. Their run defense grade on Pro Football Focus ranks 26th out of 32 teams, and their tackling grade ranks 20th.
Just a few weeks ago, we saw the Chiefs beat the 49ers without starting-caliber wide receivers. Patrick Mahomes didn't even play particularly well in that game. And yet, the Chiefs scored 28 points on the 49ers simply by pounding the ball between the tackles with Kareem Hunt, running jet sweeps with wide receivers and throwing screen passes to tight ends. The 49ers don't defend these plays well.
The strength of the 49ers is their coverage. It's difficult to throw over the middle against them because Fred Warner is the greatest coverage linebacker of all time, and it's tough throwing downfield because the 49ers' corners are so good.
So if the Buccaneers try to throw their way to victory, the 49ers probably will intercept Baker Mayfield once or twice and win.
But if the Bucs try to run their way to victory, they just might pull off the upset.
What an interesting test.