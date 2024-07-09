All 49ers

How the Lions Complicated the 49ers' Negotiations with Brandon Aiyuk

From the Lions' perspective, they would love the 49ers to trade Aiyuk for 2025 draft picks. Nothing would make Detroit happier.

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC Championship football game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
On March 30, the 49ers signed Lions restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright to a three-year, $12 million offer sheet, which the Lions ultimately matched. So they kept Wright. But the 49ers made him more expensive for Detroit.

A month later, the Lions returned the favor to the 49ers.

On April 24, roughly a week before the NFL Draft, just around the time the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk were getting close to an agreement on a contract extension, the Lions signed wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million extension. And just like that, Aiyuk's price skyrocketed. Thank you, Detroit.

The 49ers hoped they could sign Aiyuk for $26 million per season, but now he thinks he's worth $30 million per season because that's what the Lions are paying St. Brown, who's not better than Aiyuk. So if the 49ers can't reach an agreement with Aiyuk, you can blame the Lions for that. They're on the verge of breaking up their main rival in the NFC.

Now the 49ers have to decide if Aiyuk is worth $30 million per season to them the way St. Brown is worth $30 million per season to the Lions. And the 49ers probably will cave and give Aiyuk all that money because they can't afford to get worse and let the Lions pass them as the top team in the NFC this year.

From the Lions' perspective, they would love the 49ers to trade Aiyuk for 2025 draft picks. Nothing would make Detroit happier. So the 49ers are stuck. They have to pay extra for Aiyuk because the Lions changed the market.

