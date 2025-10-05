How These 3 Decisions Transformed the 49ers Into Potential Contenders
The San Francisco 49ers made some huge decisions during the offseason on the back of a disastrous 6–11 season in 2024.
There were many changes within the coaching setup, along with the arrival of fresh faces and the departure of veteran players.
While the 49ers are carrying nearly $100 million in dead cap space as a result, three key offseason decisions have helped turn them into a potential playoff contender.
Mac Jones' arrival
No one would have expected Brock Purdy to miss more games than games played this season. But that's the reality of the situation, and it's seen the emergence of backup Mac Jones establishing himself as a key stand-in.
It’s well known that Kyle Shanahan had his eye on Jones during the 2021 draft. That belief came full circle this season, with Jones stepping in as a backup. This move has turned out to be crucial.
The best part was that John Lynch signed Jones to a two-year contract. He might stay for a second season.
Across his three starts, he's thrown six touchdowns, one pick, and a passer rating just under 100. It's clear he's stepped up. And Shanahan's system, once again, brings the best out of his quarterbacks.
Eddy Pineiro's instant impact
Not an offseason move, but one made after Week 1, the decision to replace Jake Moody looks well-timed in hindsight.
While some may argue it should have happened sooner, the past four games suggest that, given his confidence issues, the 49ers might have a losing record if he were still the kicker.
Since Pineiro took over, the threat of game-altering missed kicks has largely disappeared. While no kicker is perfect, mistakes can happen; his consistency has brought stability to a position that was previously a concern.
Pineiro has been near-flawless since taking over the reins: 11 field goal opportunities, 11 converted. That ties him for the best conversion rate in the NFL. His lone miss? A single missed PAT.
Robert Saleh's return to the Bay
The point's been made countless times, and rightly so - Robert Saleh's return to the Bay as defensive coordinator is paying off.
Despite losing Nick Bosa for the season, the team has maintained a perfect winning record in his absence. Saleh has successfully integrated numerous rookies into the lineup already.
Crucially, the secondary has stepped up to close out games under pressure, notably in Week 1, Week 2, and the recent victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Saleh's stocks have never been higher.