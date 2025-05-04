All 49ers

Insider Estimates the 49ers Will Pay Brock Purdy $53 Million per Year

For all we know, the 49ers probably still haven't offered Brock Purdy $50 million per season.

Oct 29, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
But when the deal eventually gets done, most likely in late July, The Athletic's Dianna Russini estimates that the deal will be worth more than $50 million per season.

"I think $50 million is the floor," Russini said on her podcast. "I think it probably finishes at $52 million, maybe $53 million."

I'm guessing that's the number Brock Purdy and his agent want. And they'll point to Tua Tagovailoa who's getting paid $53.1 million per season by the Dolphins. I doubt Purdy will accept getting paid less than Tua unless Purdy decides to give the 49ers a discount.

"Haven't we seen quarterbacks over time make the business decision that helps their cause or the business decision that is more team-oriented?" Russini asked. "All those years, Tom Brady in New England, we saw him taking less money to help figure out ways to make the team better around him. I think that Brock Purdy is the type that knows that they can win, they've got the right head coach, he's got the ability, they've got their core people but they need to be able to pay other guys. And does anything about Purdy tell you that he's going to go out and cause all this ruckus and noise?"

Russini brings up a great point. Purdy could hold out for $53 million and potentially damage his reputation among teammates and fans, or he could accept slightly less than $50 million per season and be seen as a selfless hero.

We'll see which options he chooses.

