Insider Says 49ers and Brock Purdy Will Begin Extension Talks Soon
Technically, the 49ers could have started negotiating Brock Purdy's contract extension with his agent on January 5 -- the day the regular season has ended.
Since then, a month has passed and we've heard nothing about a potential Purdy extension, until now. The Athletic's Dianna Russini and Robert Mays recently did a podcast together, and Russini said that she believes the 49ers and Purdy will begin negotiating "very soon."
RUSSINI: "I think there are some concerns from some people that this isn’t going to get done. And I don’t know if that’s because they’re not sure what that number is going to be or perhaps maybe the 49ers want to flirt with Kirk Cousins. But from everything I know, both sides are very committed to getting this deal done. I think they’re going to begin working on this very soon. This isn’t something they’re going to be pushing off or that we’re going to be discussing during training camp. I think this is something that they’re both in line with. Let’s get the ball rolling on this and figure out where we are going to land on a number. ‘Is Brock Purdy going to reset the market?’, is the question. Is that the (Dak) number his agent’s going to ask for? And is that going to be a number that the 49ers (are) going to be willing to pay?"
MAYS: "Even if they don’t want to reset the market, do you feel the 49ers are comfortable paying him that $55 to $60 million range?"
RUSSINI: "Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number that they wind up sitting at. I think the agent is going to try to get more but they’ll wind up settling in that area."
Forgive me, but I simply don't understand why the 49ers are in such a rush to pay a quarterback who's coming off a six-win season. It seems they have all the leverage if they choose to use it.
The 49ers should make Purdy a modest offer soon, he should reject it, play-out the final season of his contract, make the playoffs and the Pro Bowl and then step up the negotiating table with the 49ers. That would be the smart move for both sides.