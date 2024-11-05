Insider Says 49ers Could Trade for Patriots DT Davon Godchaux
The 49ers could be on the verge of a trade but it might not be a big splash.
The NFL trade deadline line is today at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. And according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the 49ers could trade for New England Patriots starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
"(The 49ers) have called around looking to add to their defense," writes Russini. "New England defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is available, and the Niners know it."
The 49ers are smart to target defense at the trade deadline considering theirs has underperformed this season. And the biggest disappointment on the defense has been the defensive line. It hasn't done anything at a high level through eight games.
One issue for the 49ers defense has been the loss of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave who's on Injured Reserve with a torn triceps. Hargrave was the 49ers' second-best defensive lineman after Nick Bosa. Now, the 49ers' second-best defensive lineman probably is Sam Okuayinonu who started the season on the practice squad. Godchaux certainly would add talent and depth.
But he wouldn't help the pass rush. Godchaux essentially is a two-down nose tackle whose specialty is shutting down the run. And the 49ers run defense certainly could use some help. But their pass rush is a bigger issue.
And Godchaux wouldn't necessarily move the needle as much as Za'Darius Smith will on the Lions or De'Andre Hopkins will on the Chiefs. If the 49ers are serious about winning the Super Bowl this season, they might need to make a bigger trade.